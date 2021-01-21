AEW Announces Matches for Next Week's Dynamite, Beach Bash, More

Greetings, comrades! It is I, your El Presidente, bringing you the pro wrestling news from a secret chamber beneath the floor of the U.S. Senate where I have spent the last several hours tickling Chuck Schumer's feet in an attempt to convince him to do away with the legislative filibuster. But with my other hand, I would like to tell you about the upcoming matches promoted by AEW for future episodes of Dynamite.

Last night's episode of Dynamite gave us some clues about what to expect in the near future, comrades, starting with next week's show. Segments announced for next week's show include Dax Harwood vs. Jungle Boy, Cody responding to Shaq, Eddie Kingston vs. Lance Archer, and The Good Brothers and Young Bucks teaming up to take on the Dark Order.

My friends, that is not all though. AEW also announced some more segments happening in two weeks at Beach Break. First of all, in the main event, Kenny Omega will team with the Good Brothers to take on Rey Fenix, Pac, and Jon Moxley. We will also get Thunder Rosa vs. Dr. Britt Baker. AEW's tag team division will compete in a battle royal, with the winners getting a shot at the Tag Team Championships at Revolution. And finally, of course, that show will feature the wedding of Kip Sabian and Penelope Ford.

And as if all of that was not enough, my friends, AEW also revealed that there will be a new Women's Eliminator Tournament to decide the number one contender for the Women's Championship. No other information was provided, but it is likely the tournament will begin on an upcoming episode of Dynamite with either the finals or the title shot taking place at the Revolution PPV.

