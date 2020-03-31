AEW Announces TNT Championship, Reveals Tournament Bracket Details

All Elite Wrestling's (AEW) line-up makes perfect sense, as far as professional wrestling titles go: World Championship, Women's World Championship, World Tag Team Championship, and the TNT Championship.

What's that? Oh, that last one? The "TNT Championship"? That's a new title announced by the wrestling company on Monday, with the first wrestler to wear the strap being determined via an eight-wrestler tournament that kicks off on the Wednesday, April 8th edition of AEW: Dynamite. The first titleholder will be crowned at AEW's Double or Nothing pay-per-view on Saturday, May 23, in Las Vegas.

Here's a look at the basic bracket structure – which until names are added, appears to be a tournament of wrestling mannequins:

"It's been a privilege working with Kevin Reilly and TNT to bring fans the best live wrestling show week after week on AEW: Dynamite, especially during these tumultuous times. I'm glad we're now able to announce the TNT Championship. The first ever titleholder will be determined by an unforgettable tournament that fans will not want to miss, and that our wrestlers will be desperate to win. I'm excited for the announcement of the full bracket live on Dynamite this week. And, it's only fitting that the champion and the title belt will carry the logo of the globally-respected TNT brand, and that they'll represent not only AEW but also the great quality programming, massive reach, and storied history in the wrestling business that are all associated with TNT." – Tony Khan

So here's what you need to know about AEW's TNT Championship Tournament:

● The tournament will be an eight-wrestler, single elimination tournament, beginning with the Wednesday, April 8th edition of AEW: Dynamite.

● The final two wrestlers will compete at AEW's Double or Nothing pay-per-view on Saturday, May 23, where the first champion will be crowned (though it's interesting that a basic cable title is being decided at a PPV).

● First-half tournament bracket wrestlers will be revealed on Tuesday, March 31, on AEW's YouTube show, AEW Dark.

● Second-half tournament bracket wrestlers will be revealed on Wednesday, April 1, during AEW: Dynamite.

So let us know who you think should hold the title – and if you think the Animal Planet Hardcore Tag Team titles should also be in consideration – below. Personally? Orange Cassidy – hands never leave pockets.