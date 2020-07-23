AEW Books Another Indie Wrestling Star to Win Ratings War Next Week

The ratings for this week's edition of the Wednesday Night Wars are in, and one indisputable fact has been laid bare: indie wrestlers challenging Cody Rhodes for the TNT Championship equals ratings. Last night's episode of AEW Dynamite teased a surprise challenger for Cody Rhodes, one of the top independent wrestlers in the world. It turned out to be Eddie Kingston, who took on Cody in an excellent hardcore match. Though fans didn't know it would be Kingston ahead of time, the tease itself was apparently enough to drive AEW to a decisive ratings win.

Recognizing that what worked once should work again, AEW President Tony Khan is looking to the exact same strategy to draw viewers next week. Khan went through the AEW Dynamite card for next week on Twitter, revealing that, yet again, Rhodes will face an unnamed independent wrestling star for the TNT Championship. Will it be Matt Cardona, otherwise known as Zack Ryder? Sting? Rey Mysterio, who is currently working without a contract for WWE? Or someone else? We'll have to wait until next week to find out.

"Live next week with one of our best #AEWDynamite cards ever!" the AEW head honcho said. "-Tornado Tag Match: @JonMoxley/@DarbyAllin v Brian Cage/Ricky Starks -World Tag Title: Hangman/Kenny v Dark Order -Inner Circle v @orangecassidy/Best Friends/Jurassic Express -Cody TNT Title Challenge v A top indie star." He continued, "Great matches, a massive card on #AEWDynamite next Wednesday, + in addition to those 4 matches, once again, @CodyRhodes will defend the TNT Championship vs. one of the top independent wrestlers in the world. Thank you to everyone who watched tonight & next week will be great too!"

Will Khan's gambit pay off for AEW a second week in a row? We'll soon find out, but we're definitely intrigued to see which indie star AEW will bring in to challenge Cody next. More importantly, we're wondering if and when one of these visiting wrestlers might actually win the title, which would really make for an interesting situation.