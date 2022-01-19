AEW Champion Hangman Page Doesn't Want Your Grandma to Die

In case needed any more proof that AEW Champion Hangman Page is the most wholesome wrestling champion since John Cena, look no further than the public service announcement published by the champ on Twitter yesterday.

Page took to the social media service on Tuesday to remind followers about the newly released government web page that allows U.S. households to order four free rapid COVID tests to be shipped to their home… but he phrased it in the best way possible.

Lest anyone believe Page was being too flippant about the possibility of accidental grandma death, he elaborated:

also my condolences if its already happened, my family's lost a grandma already just don't want it to happen to you if you can help it — HANGMAN PAGE (@theAdamPage) January 18, 2022 Show Full Tweet

And having gotten everyone's attention, he added:

aew dynamite wrestling on tbs tomorrow at 8 — HANGMAN PAGE (@theAdamPage) January 18, 2022 Show Full Tweet

Tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite is loaded with big moments for AEW fans. Jon Moxley is set to make his return after being absent for three months after checking himself into an inpatient alcohol treatment program. Cody Rhodes is also set to be on the show, despite reports that he is no longer under contract and working as a free agent (though due to Cody's close ties to AEW in various other roles, the story seems to be blown far out of proportion). And there will be another milestone happening on tonight's show:

AEW Dynamite airs at 8PM Eastern/7PM Central on TBS.