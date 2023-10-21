Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: AEW Battle of the Belts, AEW Collision, wrestling

AEW Collision and Battle of the Belts Bring Double Disrespect Tonight

Tony Khan's shenanigans continue with AEW Collision and Battle of the Belts! 💔 A despicable double-bill of disrespect is coming up! 😩😠

💔💔 Auughh man! So unfair! Tony Khan, AEW's billionaire playground bully, has decided to waste not one but two whole shows tonight just to spoil The Chadster's free time. Seriously, what's wrong with this guy? Let The Chadster have a break, Tony Khan! 😩😠 AEW Collision kicks off the ruckus at 8pm EST on TNT and the AEW Battle of the Belts VIII closes the circus immediately after at 10PM. You can hear the Chadster's heartbeat speeding up at the thought of these lineups. Trust The Chadster, it's not from excitement, it's from the sheer audacity of the vile Tony Khan.

Look at the title matches Tony Khan has maliciously booked. 🤦‍♂️ On AEW Collision, Ricky Starks and Big Bill will defend the AEW World Tag Team Championship against Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta. On AEW Battle of the Belts, The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn will further this backstabbing trend by defending the Trios Championship against Cool Hand Ang, Daddy Magic, and Daniel Garcia. The Chadster can't even…😵‍💫

Oh wait, Triple Whammer Alert! Also on Battle of the Belts, Kris Statlander will disrespect the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it by defending the TBS Championship against Willow Nightingale. Meanwhile, Orange Cassidy will prove he doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business by trying to keep the International Championship against John Silver. Wham, bang, Tony Khan doesn't give a dang about wrestling tradition! 🤷‍♂️❌

And as if The Chadster's heart wasn't broken enough, there are more matches on AEW Collision. Like a Memphis Street Fight between Eddie Kingston and Jeff Jarrett, a so-called dream match between Bryan Danielson and Andrade El Idolo (gotta ask Tony what he was dreaming about there), and Miro vs. Action Andretti. Even FTR returns to the ring, all orchestrated by Tony Khan to throw one big, disrespectful, ratings-grabbing party. 😞😤

The Chadster suggests all respectable WWE fans avoid tuning into this manic AEW double show night. Don't even turn on the TV, in case it accidentally flips through the channel. Just go for a drive in your Miata or rock out to some Smash Mouth instead, maybe even enjoy a cold White Claw seltzer, all far more enticing than tuning in to witness Khan's circus.🚗🎸🎶🥤

Auughh man! So unfair! Can't Tony Khan just let The Chadster live a peaceful, WWE-loving life? 🙏😭

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!