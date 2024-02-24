Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: AEW Collision, wrestling

AEW Collision Preview: How Bryan Danielson Disrespects WWE History

The Chadster spills on why AEW Collision irks him! Hint: WWE's legacy is not a plaything, Tony Khan! Tune in for a REAL wrestling take! 😤🤼‍♂️

Article Summary AEW Collision's lineup disrespects WWE by ignoring its wrestling legacy.

Bryan Danielson vs. Jun Akiyama match undermines WWE's historical impact.

Tag teams and extreme matches in AEW are desperate attempts to rival WWE.

AEW Collision is a ruse; drive and listen to Smash Mouth instead this Saturday.

Hey there, The Chadster's fans! It's time for another report from your favorite unbiased wrestling journalist, The Chadster, and, oh boy, does The Chadster have a bone to pick with the upcoming AEW Collision shenanigans. 😤📺

👎 Now listen, The Chadster knows that some of you might be looking forward to AEW Collision, and you probably got all hyped about matches featuring Bryan Danielson or The Bang Bang Scissor Gang, but let The Chadster tell you, it's just a big cloud of smoke trying to mask the glorious WWE Elimination Chamber PLE that just graced our screens this morning. 😒 Tony Khan's little Saturday night attack is nothing but a desperate move to try to stomp WWE's epic showcase, and it's definitely not sitting well with The Chadster. 😡🚫

Let's break down this so-called "stacked" lineup for AEW Collision so The Chadster can illustrate exactly why it cheeses him off! So unfair! 😤

To kick us off, we've got "The American Dragon" Bryan Danielson facing off with Jun Akiyama in their first-ever one-on-one match-up. 😑 Sure, name-dropping legends and playing up history is a cool story, bro, but it completely undermines what WWE has done for wrestling history. It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it! 😒

"This will be the most epic year of my career" The American Dragon @bryandanielson is set to face Japanese wrestling legend Jun Akiyama @jun0917start for the first time ever TONIGHT LIVE on #AEWCollision! Tune in to @tntdrama at 8pm ET/7pm CT! pic.twitter.com/p0JF0OMgXH — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 24, 2024 Show Full Tweet

Then, we've got some tag team throwdown with FTR against Shane Taylor Promotions. The Chadster can't help but feel like this is another attempt by AEW to stick it to WWE by highlighting tag teams actually wrestling a tag team match. Ugh, come on, Tony Khan, stop obsessing over how to tick off The Chadster! 😤

Catch The Bang Bang Scissor Gang in Trios action too, apparently. 😒 The Chadster supposes mixing things up could be interesting, but not when it screams desperation louder than the legions of screaming fans at a Smash Mouth concert. 🎶 Speaking of which, why can't we stick to the classics, huh? "Can't we just talk," about how "The Morning Comes" when WWE will rise and shine above all this? 💔🎸

In a NO DQ bout with Sammy Guevara facing off against Powerhouse Hobbs, it's pretty much set up to rival any hardcore match WWE could put on. Why so extreme, AEW? Trying too hard! The Chadster thinks it's almost like Tony Khan is trying to compensate for something – probably The Chadster's superior analysis. 😏

We also have Malakai Black returning to singles competition against Bryan Keith. Wait a sec, wasn't this guy in a Trios faction? Flip-flopping much? 🤦‍♂️ WWE is all about a clear direction, not chaotically jumping around like you're at a backyard wrestling event.

As for Serena Deeb and Thunder Rosa wanting to climb up the women's division again, The Chadster wonders if they're climbing the right ladder. Maybe they should have stuck to WWE's way of building stars instead of this roller coaster ride AEW's got them on. 🎢

Now, The Chadster's got a recurring nightmare that needs sharing. 😴 Last night, The Chadster dreamt Tony Khan was chasing him in an abandoned wrestling venue, yelling about revolutionizing wrestling. The air was thick with anticipation and something else… fear? Embarrassment? Somehow, it all turned into a Smash Mouth karaoke contest, and The Chadster was losing. 😱 The Chadster demands that Tony Khan stop being so obsessed with his dreams!

In conclusion, The Chadster would like to remind all you folks that while AEW Collision airs this Saturday at 8pm ET on TNT, it's really just an elaborate ruse to try and one-up WWE. 🙄 The Chadster says, save your energy—maybe go for a nice evening drive in a sleek Mazda Miata instead? You could blast some Smash Mouth while sipping on a White Claw, now that's a prime time that won't disappoint! 🚗🎶🍹

The Chadster out. ✌️🎤

