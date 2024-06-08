Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: AEW Collision, wrestling

AEW Collision Preview: The Chadster Betrayed By His Own Kin

The Chadster is furious! 😠 The Bradster stole The Chadster's rightful spot and posted a biased AEW Rampage review. Now The Chadster must watch AEW Collision sober. 😫

Article Summary The Bradster hijacked The Chadster's AEW Rampage review spot.

AEW's Tony Khan blamed for causing personal and professional havoc.

AEW Collision preview with Wheeler Yuta, Dustin Rhodes, Toni Storm, and more.

The Chadster vows to watch AEW Collision sober and seek revenge on The Bradster.

Auughh man! So unfair! 😡 The Chadster is absolutely furious this morning, dear readers, because once again, The Chadster's stupid brother, The Bradster, took advantage of The Chadster's misfortune to swoop in and steal The Chadster's spot, publishing an incredibly biased review of AEW Rampage while The Chadster was sleeping off a bender last night that was 100% the fault of Tony Khan. 😫

You see, after last night's episode of AEW Rampage, The Chadster was so cheesed off at the tension building between Toni Storm, Mini Shirakawa, and Mariah May that The Chadster became overwhelmed with anger and had no choice but to shotgun an entire four-pack of White Claw. 🍺 That was the last moment The Chadster clearly remembered. The rest of the night appears in quick flashes… The Chadster singing Smash Mouth karaoke at a local bar 🎤, partying with some people The Chadster doesn't even know 🥳, and of course, glimpsing Tony Khan out of the corner of The Chadster's eye, taunting The Chadster from the shadows. 👀

While all of this was clearly Tony Khan's fault for putting on such an infuriating episode of AEW Rampage, the blame for this morning lies solely at the feet of The Bradster for taking advantage of the opportunity to steal The Chadster's rightful AEW recapper spot and post a biased review. 😤 When will The Bradster stop trying to overshadow The Chadster? He's done it his whole life, and now he's doing it at Bleeding Cool. It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling journalism business and everything The Chadster has ever done for it. 😠

But The Chadster digresses. The Chadster is here to preview tonight's episode of AEW Collision, which is set to air at 8/7C on TNT. 📺 The card for AEW Collision tonight includes Wheeler Yuta and Claudio Castagnoli vs. FTR, Dustin Rhodes vs. Johnny TV, Daniel Garcia vs. Tate Mayfairs, Kris Statlander vs. Robyn Renegade, Toni Storm vs. Lady Frost, and Orange Cassidy vs. Kyle O'Reilly. 🤼‍♂️ The Chadster will be watching AEW Collision sober tonight to ward off any more attempts at infringing on The Chadster's territory by The Chadster's stupid brother, which is of course only going to make the show even more painful for The Chadster. 😫 The Chadster advises you to save yourself the misery and not tune in to AEW Collision tonight. 🙅‍♂️

But knowing Tony Khan, he'll probably book the show in a way to specifically cheese off The Chadster even more, because that's how obsessed he is with The Chadster. 😒 Auughh man! So unfair! The Chadster just wanted to preview AEW Collision in peace, but between The Bradster stabbing The Chadster right in the back and Tony Khan constantly haunting The Chadster's life, it's impossible. 😢 Oh well, The Chadster will persevere because The Chadster is the only one brave enough to tell the truth about AEW. 💪 And if The Bradster thinks he can get away with this, he's got another thing coming. The Chadster will have his revenge! 😤

