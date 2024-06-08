Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: aew rampage, AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, Mariah May, Mina Shirakawa, toni storm, wrestling

AEW Rampage: Shirakawa's Win Sets Stage for Forbidden Door Clash

Last night's AEW Rampage main event saw Mina Shirakawa defeat Serena Deeb, with the aftermath setting the stage for a dramatic Women's Championship match at Forbidden Door.

Article Summary Mina Shirakawa bests Serena Deeb, paving way to AEW x NJPW's Forbidden Door.

Mariah May intercedes, stirring tension between Toni Storm and Shirakawa.

Mutual disdain unveiled as Storm and Shirakawa prep for championship match.

AEW Rampage highlights include Penta El Zero Miedo's victory and Trios twist.

Last night's episode of All Elite Wrestling (AEW) Rampage set the stage for a riveting Women's Championship match at the highly-anticipated AEW x New Japan Pro-Wrestling (NJPW) event, Forbidden Door. The main event of the evening saw Mina Shirakawa, one-third of the Artist of Stardom Trios Champions, defeat "The Professor" Serena Deeb in a hard-fought battle that showcased the immense talent and determination of both competitors.

However, it was the post-match celebration that truly captured the attention of the wrestling world. Mariah May, a close friend of Shirakawa from their days in Stardom, joined the victorious wrestler in the ring to celebrate her impressive win. May, who has been vocal about her admiration for AEW Women's World Champion Toni Storm, seems to be on a mission to foster a friendship between her old companion and her idol.

Storm, who will defend her title against Shirakawa at Forbidden Door, made her way to the ramp, initially appearing to be in disbelief and perhaps even jealous of the camaraderie displayed by May and Shirakawa. In a surprising turn of events, May invited Storm to join the celebration in the ring, attempting to act as a peacemaker between the champion and her challenger.

As Storm entered the ring, Shirakawa extended her hand in a show of sportsmanship, which Storm accepted. The two wrestlers then held the ropes for May as she exited the ring, seemingly displaying a united front. However, as soon as May's back was turned, Storm and Shirakawa exchanged middle fingers, revealing the underlying tension and animosity between them.

This masterful storytelling by AEW has set the stage for an explosive Women's Championship match at Forbidden Door. With May caught in the middle of two fierce competitors, her loyalties will undoubtedly be tested. Will she choose to side with her long-time friend, Shirakawa, or will she remain faithful to her idol, Storm? The consequences of her decision could very well cost Storm her title, adding an extra layer of drama to an already highly-anticipated match.

Earlier in the night, Rampage featured several other noteworthy moments. The opening contest saw Penta El Zero Miedo, accompanied by Alex Abrahantes, defeat The Butcher in a hard-hitting affair. FTW Champion "The Learning Tree" Chris Jericho made his presence felt at ringside, offering advice to "Daddy Magic" Matt Menard on commentary, while "The Redwood" Big Bill and "Bad Apple" Bryan Keith looked on.

The Acclaimed, consisting of Anthony Bowens and Max Caster, accompanied by "Daddy Ass" Billy Gunn, made quick work of their opponents, Hunter Grey and Parviz. Meanwhile, The Gates of Agony, Bishop Kaun and Toa Liona, triumphed over Private Party, Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen, in a tag team battle.

In a surprising announcement, "Switchblade" Jay White declared Juice Robinson as the fourth member of the Unified World Trios Champions, alongside The Gunns. This unexpected development raises questions about how the nine championship belts will be divided among the four wrestlers.

As AEW Rampage concluded, fans were left eagerly anticipating the clash between Storm and Shirakawa at Forbidden Door, which takes place on Sunday, June 30th, in Long Island. With tensions running high and allegiances being tested, this Women's Championship match promises to be a highlight of an already stacked card.

