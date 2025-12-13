AEW Collision Preview: Winter is Coming from Cardiff This Afternoon

Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: AEW Collision, AEW Winter is Coming, wrestling

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) presents a compelling afternoon of professional wrestling today as AEW Collision: Winter is Coming emanates from the Utilita Arena in Cardiff, Wales. The broadcast will air at the unconventional time of 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time/1:30 p.m. Pacific Time, a scheduling decision that demonstrates considerable strategic acumen on the part of AEW's management.

By positioning their product in this earlier time slot, AEW provides wrestling enthusiasts with the opportunity to consume quality in-ring competition without creating a conflict with World Wrestling Entertainment's (WWE) Saturday Night's Main Event later this evening. The WWE broadcast features John Cena's final match as its marquee attraction, an undeniably significant moment in sports entertainment history. Rather than attempting to compete directly with such a milestone occasion, AEW has opted to offer their programming as complementary viewing, allowing fans to enjoy both products without forcing an uncomfortable choice.

This approach speaks to a fundamental difference in philosophical approach. While certain organizations understandably leverage nostalgia and legendary performers to generate interest, AEW has consistently positioned itself as a showcase for contemporary athletic excellence and emerging talent. Today's Collision card exemplifies this commitment, featuring active championship defenses, tournament matches with tangible stakes, and competitors who represent the present and future of professional wrestling.

The evening's main event will see Mark Briscoe defend the TNT Championship against Daniel Garcia, a member of the Death Riders faction. Briscoe, who captured the title following an emotionally resonant journey, will attempt his first successful defense against a former champion eager to reclaim the gold. The history between these competitors adds substantial intrigue to the contest. Garcia defeated Briscoe in a title defense last January, while Briscoe had previously bested Garcia during the 2024 Continental Classic tournament. With each man holding one victory over the other, this rubber match carries considerable narrative weight.

Garcia and his Death Riders associates have subjected Briscoe to consistent verbal disparagement in recent weeks, despite Briscoe having issued the initial challenge. The champion has promised an "international ass whoopin'" to the Cardiff audience, suggesting an aggressive approach to his first title defense.

The ongoing Continental Classic tournament provides two compelling matches on today's card. In Blue League action, CMLL World Heavyweight Champion Claudio Castagnoli will face IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Konosuke Takeshita in a battle between the division's co-leaders, both currently sitting at six points.

Castagnoli experienced a tumultuous week, defeating Jon Moxley on AEW Dynamite before suffering an upset loss to Máscara Dorada on the subsequent AEW Collision broadcast. Takeshita, meanwhile, remains undefeated in tournament competition after defeating Moxley in what observers described as a grueling contest. The victor of this encounter will claim sole possession of first place in the Blue League standings as the tournament reaches its midpoint.

The Gold League features an intriguing collision between tag team partners as "Speedball" Mike Bailey meets Kevin Knight in their first AEW singles encounter. Both members of the JetSpeed tandem currently sit at three points. Bailey enters with momentum following his victory over Kyle Fletcher, ending "The Protostar's" undefeated streak. Knight, meanwhile, has not competed since falling to Fletcher on last week's Dynamite, providing him with a rest advantage.

Swerve Strickland will compete in his first singles match in four months when he faces "The Walking Weapon" Josh Alexander. The confrontation stems from Alexander's assertion that he deserves championship consideration ahead of Strickland, given that the former AEW World Champion was absent for three months while Alexander continued competing and "putting people on the shelf," according to Alexander's own characterization.

Strickland approaches this contest with renewed momentum following his victory alongside "Hangman" Adam Page in a Tornado Tag Team Match on AEW Dynamite: Winter is Coming, where the unlikely duo defeated Powerhouse Hobbs and Katsuyori Shibata. Alexander seeks a statement victory over a former world champion to solidify his credentials as a title contender.

The women's division will be represented by a tag team encounter featuring AEW Women's World Champion Kris Statlander and Jamie Hayter opposing the Sisters of Sin tandem of Julia Hart and Skye Blue. The match represents the culmination of weeks of backstage attacks perpetrated by the Triangle of Madness faction, with Statlander repeatedly intervening to protect fellow competitors.

Hayter's involvement stems from her ongoing rivalry with Thekla, another Triangle of Madness member, while Statlander has made her championship available to any worthy challenger. The combination of these established competitors against two members of the antagonistic Triangle of Madness stable promises intense action with potential ramifications for the women's championship picture.

Wrestling fans interested in today's broadcast should note the unusual start time and ensure their recording devices are properly configured. AEW Collision: Winter is Coming will air coast-to-coast at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time/1:30 p.m. Pacific Time on TNT, with simultaneous streaming availability on HBO Max. The earlier-than-customary airtime necessitates careful attention from viewers who typically rely on automated recording schedules, as standard Saturday evening settings will not capture today's broadcast.

The Cardiff audience can be expected to provide enthusiastic support for this afternoon's proceedings, as international crowds have consistently delivered passionate reactions to AEW programming. With championship implications, tournament standings, and personal rivalries all coming to a head, today's Collision promises to deliver the high-quality in-ring action that has become synonymous with AEW's brand of professional wrestling.

