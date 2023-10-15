Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: AEW Collision, recaps, wrestling

AEW Collision Review: Another Unbearable Night of Anti-WWE Tactics

Cheesed off by AEW again! 😡 Read The Chadster's take on the latest AEW Collision, filled with WWE backstabbing and aggravation of The Chadster's sexual impotence.💔

The Chadster is utterly cheesed off, dear readers. The wrestling travesty, aka AEW Collision, unfolded live from the Huntington Center in Toledo, OH, making it another night of heartache and sadness for The Chadster. Every stunt these guys pull feels like a slap in the face to real wrestling and everything WWE stands for. 😢

The evening of torturous tomfoolery began with Adam Copeland indulging in some over-the-top banter, responding to Christian Cage's comments on Dynamite. Auughh man! So unfair! Cage shows up with a whole entourage of security folk and is setting up a match with Bryan Danielson! What is this, a WWE traitor convention?! 😱

Then The Chadster had to watch Samoa Joe defend his Ring Of Honor World TV Championship against Willie Mack. Such gall! It was literally like Samoa Joe stood right behind Vince McMahon and stabbed him in the back. 🤦‍♂️

Keighleyanne walked in just as CJ Perry was promising to further twist the knife by guiding wrestlers in AEW, and The Chadster couldn't help but remind her, "See? They don't understand a single thing about the wrestling business." When she rolled her eyes and then went back to texting that guy Gary, The Chadster could tell she was silently agreeing with him. Apparently, Miro was making the same point, since he threatened any AEW wrestler seeking CJ's guidance. 😡

It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling biz when Juice Robinson knocked out "Fallen Angel" Christopher Daniels with a ring. A metal ring, readers! Combining jewelry with wrestling is a classic sign of an AEW stunt. 🙄

Kyle Fletcher then crushed Boulder of Iron Savages with his dragon sleeper hold, proving once more that AEW wrestlers don't respect WWE's carefully curated artistry. Auughh man! So unfair! 😫

Backstage antics from The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn, including a poorly executed attempt to converse with Renee Paquette about her "Oral Sessions," were downright uncomfortable. Yet another example of AEW's blatant disregard for the importance of professionalism in wrestling.😤

Kris Statlander managed to keep her TBS Championship title against Skye Blue, though the ring lacked the cheerful energy The Chadster relishes in WWE matches. The entire ordeal made The Chadster throw his White Claw seltzer at the television, leaving a sticky mess for Keighleyanne to ignore while texting her "friend." 🤬 Thanks a lot, Tony Khan.

Keith Lee's powerbomb pin of Turbo Floyd was another bitter pill to swallow. And the grand finale? A chaotic TNT Championship match between Cage and Danielson, concluding in a brawl involving Adam Copeland. WWE never would have allowed such lawlessness! 🤮

Oh boy, it's time to talk about the main event of AEW Collision and The Chadster is absolutely livid! Why? Because look at all the shenanigans they pulled! That's not wrestling, that's just cheap pops and glitz! "American Dragon" Bryan Danielson battled Christian Cage for the TNT Championship, with ol' Jim Ross in the booth spouting his typical pro-AEW nonsense. 😠🙄

Bryan Danielson, a WWE alumni, is now so desperate for relevance, he's working in a match that's literally filled with cheap stunts. Pulling out submissions, using the steel barricade, engaging in some in-ring dropkicking, and pushing TNT champ Christian Cage's knee to the limit. Wrestling's not supposed to be this gritty and unrefined! 👎⚠️

And then when Cage charged at Danielson, Danielson sends him flying out of the ring. That's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. Unfair play! Auughh man! So unfair! 🤦‍♂️🚫

On the other side, Christian Cage, another former WWE superstar, betrays his roots by adapting to this chaotic and crowd-pleasing AEW style. Engaging in a battle on the top turnbuckle, dodging Danielson's knee to hit with a massive uppercut, and then pulling out a hammerlock slam right at the ring apron – it's as if he's literally stabbed Vince McMahon right in the back! 💔😢

The Chadster can't even handle the fact that the fans chanted "This is awesome!". This is definitely not awesome! It's cheap theatrics at the expense of authentic wrestling drama that WWE prides itself upon! 😭👊

And to top it all off, interference from Big Bill and Ricky Starks, heinous distractions, and the final victory going to Christian Cage because the referee was too preoccupied! "It took three guys to get it done" indeed, Ross, and yet AEW sees nothing wrong with this? The Chadster demands respect for the sanctity of solo wrestling! 😡👆

The Chadster holds a firm belief that Tony Khan doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business. As a joke, his goons, Luchasaurus, Nick Wayne, and Adam Copeland get involved in the post-match kerfuffle. It's as if Khan is purposefully booking these shows to cheese off The Chadster! Talk about a personal vendetta!😠😤

Overall, another night of misery and bad wrestling courtesy of AEW. It's clear that Tony Khan has a deep obsession with torturing The Chadster, continuously booking shows that undermine WWE's excellence. It's high time for him to quit and focus on his football team instead. 😓

Is there any wonder why The Chadster continues to struggle with sexual impotence? Because of Tony Khan and shows like AEW Collision, The Chadster's left unable to consummate his own marriage, and that's nothing compared to the negative affect Tony Khan has had on the wrestling business. It's just wrong, readers. Just wrong. 😭💔

