Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: Animal Crossing, lego

Take Flight with LEGO's New Animal Crossing Dodo Airlines Set

Get ready for some more bite size fun as LEGO is back with some new releases including a brand new Animal Crossing set

Article Summary LEGO unveils new 292-piece Dodo Airlines set from Animal Crossing for $37.99.

The playset includes a Dodo Airlines office, plane, dock, and two minifigures.

Features exclusive Wilbur and Tangy minifigures, expanding Animal Crossing collections.

Set to release in August 2024, this set boosts LEGO's Animal Crossing range.

Get ready to enhance your growing town as LEGO is back with a new set from the hit Nintendo world of Animal Crossing. New heights and locations await as the Dodo Airlines is coming to life with a brand new 292 piece set. Coming in at 10.5" long, Animal Crossing fans will be able to build the Dodo Airlines office, plane, and dock. The set will also feature two brand new Animal Crossing LEGO minifigures with Wilbur the pilot and Tangy the cat! Releases like this just show that LEGO continues to create some of the best Animal Crossing collectibles, as it faithfully brings popular villagers to life instead of using the main poster animals like Isabella, Tom Nook, and K.K. Slider. Whether you need the set for the Dodo Airlines building or just want that Tangy, this is a great new addition to the LEGO collection. Gamers will be able to take flight in August 2024 with this set for $37.99. Be sure to keep an eye out for more sets coming soon to help you build up your village, like the K.K. Slider Town Plaza Concert.

Fly with LEGO's Animal Crossing Dodo Airlines Set

"Let kids' imaginations take flight with the LEGO® Animal Crossing™ Fly with Dodo Airlines Airport Playset (77051). Girls and boys aged 7 plus head off aboard the LEGO seaplane to explore a new island, just as they would in the Animal Crossing video game."

"This feature-packed building toy set lets kids play out stories of their own within this familiar Animal Crossing setting. Just like in the video game, the airport toy has a jetty leading to a beach, a control tower and an opening orange gate.Once girls and boys have built the airplane toy, the ticket allows travelers on board. Kids spin the seaplane's toy propeller and imagine sending Wilbur the pilot and Tangy minifigures off to a new island destination."

