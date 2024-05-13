Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image | Tagged: Albert Einstein, Benedict Arnold, bryan hitch, geoff johns, Ghost Machine, Redcoat, Unnamed

Benedict Arnold and Albert Einstein in Redcoat #2 (Spoilers)

In Redcoat #2, we get to meet Benedict Arnold, telling us, "Most of you must know this man was one of Washington's loyalists turned traitor."

Article Summary Explore Redcoat, a new series starring an immortal British rogue from Geoff Johns and Bryan Hitch.

Benedict Arnold seen as a traitor by some, is unknown in the UK and featured in Redcoat #2.

Albert Einstein gets a fantasy twist as a young man of magic in the Unnamed Universe.

Delve into character lore with Who’s Who/Official Guide style entries inside Geoff Johns comics.

In Ghost Machine #1 we got our first look at some of the Redcoat characters in the new series created by Geoff Johns and Bryan Hitch. At the time, I wrote, "Bryan Hitch is getting to learn all about Redcoats from Geoff Johns. Seriously, we Brits don't know any of that stuff; we're more likely to learn about the Indian uprising than the American one." The comic promised "British redcoat and all-around rogue, Simon mysteriously became immortal in 1776 after a run-in with the clandestine cabal known as the Founding Fathers, which included George Washington, John Hancock, and many other prominent American Revolutionary War leaders. Since that fateful day, Simon has led a life of adventure and avarice, rubbing elbows (and sometimes fists) with many of history's most renowned figures, including his nemesis Benedict Arnold, Albert Einstein, Annie Oakley, and many more. One thing they all agree on: they never want to see him again!"

In Redcoat #2, out on Wednesday, we get to meet an earlier Benedict Arnold, telling us, "Most of you must know this man was one of Washington's loyalists turned traitor." But out of North America, that's just not true. We don't know who he is over here, his name isn't a synonym for Judas, Bryan will have had to have gotten the reference websites out for this one."

Oh, and yes, in the Unamed Universe, he is also an Immortal, so he will be sticking around. And because this is a Geoff Johns comic, just like in Golden Age, we get Who's Who/Official Guide style text entries to wallow in, Not just for Simon Pure, the Redcoat, or Benedict Arnold but Albert Einstein. The Younger. Who also has a divergent path.

As a young man of magic rather than science…

REDCOAT #2 CVR A HITCH & ANDERSON

IMAGE COMICS

MAR240414

(W) Geoff Johns (A) Andrew Currie (A/CA) Bryan Hitch, Brad Anderson

The Unnamed's Redcoat is just getting started! It is 1892! The year of Coca-Cola, the first public basketball game, and Lizzie Borden picking up an axe! It's also the year that immortal mercenary and former British Revolutionary War soldier Simon Pure finds himself the target of a mysterious cult. One that seems to know everything about him. And now Simon must do something he's never done before-accept help. Help in the form of the most unlikely of allies: a 12-year-old Albert Einstein obsessed with unlocking the secret to Simon's magic! In Shops: May 15, 2024 SRP: $3.99

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!