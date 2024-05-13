Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: lego, star wars

LEGO Debuts New Star Wars Luke Skywalker X-Wing Mech Set

Get ready for some more bite size fun as LEGO is back with some new releases including a new Star Wars inspired Mech set

Article Summary LEGO launches Star Wars Luke Skywalker X-Wing Mech set for immersive play.

New 195-piece set features mech twist on classic X-Wing with a 5" model.

Included are Luke minifigure, lightsaber, and pistol for epic battles.

Available June 2024, the set promises creative fun for fans aged 6 and up.

The Power of the Force has returned to LEGO as they debut their latest Star Wars set. This set adds a little creativity to a galaxy far, far away, as it gives heroes and villains new themed mechs. Luke Skywalker has tuned his X-Wing into a new mech to take down the Empire with this fun new 195 piece set. Coming in at only 5" tall, the mech puts Luke right into the cockpit with a fun sculpt and opening cock pit. A pilot Luck Skywalker LEGO minifigure is also included, which comes with a lightsaber and pistol. These accessories will also come with the mech, allowing the X-Wing robot suit to take down other Star Wars LEGO villains like Boba Fett, Stormtrooper, and Darth Vader. It is fun to see sets like this as they give new ideas and imagination to the world of Star Wars. The Luke Skywalker X-Wing Mech is priced at $15.99, it is set for a June 2024 release.

LEGO Debuts New Luke Skywalker X-Wing Mech

"Kids become Rebel heroes in the exciting LEGO Star Wars universe when they build and play with the Luke Skywalker X-Wing Mech (75390). A cool creative gift for boys, girls and any young fan aged 6 and up, this posable, brick-built Star Wars mech toy is made for fantasy action adventures. It has an opening cockpit for the Luke Skywalker LEGO minifigure, an adjustable X-wing jetpack with a clip for his lightsaber, and gripping hands to hold a large lightsaber and large stud-shooting blaster."

Introduce kids to the LEGO Star Wars universe with this easy-to-build Luke Skywalker X-Wing Mech for play and display

universe with this easy-to-build Luke Skywalker X-Wing Mech for play and display The LEGO minifigure of this iconic Star Wars ™ character comes with a lightsaber and blaster pistol for fantasy action play

™ character comes with a lightsaber and blaster pistol for fantasy action play The mech has posable hands, arms, legs and feet, an opening minifigure cockpit and adjustable X-wing jetpack, plus a large lightsaber and stud-shooting blaster

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!