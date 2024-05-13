Posted in: Collectibles, S.H. Figuarts | Tagged: godzilla, Tamashii Nations

S.H.MonsterArts Shin Godzilla 4th Form Revealed by Tamashii Nations

The horror of the Shin Godzilla film comes to life as Tamashii Nations has unveiled their latest S.H.MonsterArts figure

Hideaki Anno and Shinji Higuchi directed the 2016 Shin Godzilla film.

Godzilla action figure features articulation and is sculpted by Takayuki Takeya.

Available for pre-order, the figure is priced at $149.99 and releases in November 2024.

Shin Godzilla is a Japanese kaiju film that arrived in 2016 and was directed by Hideaki Anno and Shinji Higuchi. It gave Godzilla fans a very interesting and more modern reimagining of the iconic kaiju. In the film, the monster rises from Tokyo Bay, but it is not the standard that fans are used to. This version of Godzilla is more grotesque and is constantly evolving as it comes out of the bay, starting with a more primitive and aquatic look. It evolves from rom an aquatic monstrosity with blood-spewing from the gills to its 4th grotesque final form, which is a very similar look to the iconic Japanese monster. Each stage of Godzilla's evolution presents new challenges for the Japanese government as they attempt to stop his rampage and now Tamashii Nation is bringing the horror of Shin Godzilla home.

Releasing as part of their popular S.H.MonsterArts line, a new 4th Form Orthochromatic Version has arrived. Everything you like about this creepy beast is back in sleek black and white fashion, with a massive articulated jaw, bendable tail, and terrifying head scuplt. Tamashi Nations continues to impress collectors with their S.H. MonsterArts collection, and this release arrives in November 2024. Pre-orders are already live on sites like Big Bad Toy Store with a price of $149.99

S.H.MonsterArts Godzilla (2016) 4th Form Orthochromatic Ver.

"From the Shin Godzilla film comes the S.H.MonsterArts 4th Form (Orthochromatic Ver.) action figure by Bandai! Using the 3D data from the film, this figure was sculpted and colored by the designer Takayuki Takeya to represent this black and white film's representation of Godzilla [2016]. The wide range of motion of the figure allows for posing fitting of the name Godzilla The Fourth ORTHO chromatic ver! Order yours today and grow your Godzilla collection!"

7.08 inches tall (18cm)

Made of ABS and PVC

Based on the Shin Godzilla film

Part of the S.H.MonsterArts line

Features premium articulation

