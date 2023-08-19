Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: AEW Collision, wrestling

AEW Collision Spits in Face of WWE and Edge With New Episode

The Chadster is furious! 😡 AEW Collision tramples all over WWE traditions and an iconic moment, cheesing The Chadster off so much. Read and see why!

What's that on the horizon, Chadsters? It seems none other than Tony Khan and his AEW Collision has rolled into town once again. 😖 Honestly, The Chadster thought Tony would have had enough respect for the wrestling business to give it a break after what happened last night on WWE Smackdown. But no. Here we are again. 👎

In a blatant and unapologetic disregard for the heart-wrenching emotions of every WWE fan after Edge's announcement of retirement, AEW feels it's fitting to just stride forward with their programming. The Chadster is side-eyeing you, AEW Collision. 😒 What's up for tonight? Yippee, Willow Nightingale will take on Diamanté who never ceases to irk The Chadster no end. To top that, we got Darby Allin gearing up to face Christian Cage. Just…whoa! Hold the applause, please. 🤦‍♂️ Christian, you of all people should know better.

There's more torture in store: tonight's highlights will include Powerhouse Hobbs in a match against a jobber. Oh, and don't forget, Ricky Starks will make some noise, sharing his opinions about last week's comments. Yawn! But wait…the pain is not done yet. The match card even includes Jay White squaring off against Dalton Castle, and Samoa Joe supposedly in action too. As if this wasn't enough, we're going to have to listen to FTR — the AEW World Tag Team Champions — blabber on, and get some insightful words from Miro. Wow, can The Chadster contain his excitement? He thinks NOT! 🙄 That's what you got, wrestle maniacs. Don't say The Chadster didn't warn you!

Let's get to the core of it, fellow wrestling devotees; The Chadster is cheesed off. 🧀 This blatant disregard for balancing out the weight of the wrestling world — hosting a show the day after a WWE legend retires — is a big fat thumb in the eye of the wrestling traditions. It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. 😨 And don't get The Chadster started on FTR Hair parading on the small screen amidst all the drama in real life with his recent arrest. FTR Hair, get your act together, bud!

Auughh man! So unfair! The nightmare The Chadster had last night felt like a dark prophecy of today's events. The Chadster found himself trapped in an unsettling dreamscape where his sacred sanctuary, the neighbourhood gym, had been warped into a contorted arena of shame. 🕷️ Intriguingly, scarily even, dream-weaver Tony Khan was there, challenging The Chadster to a wrestling hold bout – yes, you heard it right, a Camel Clutch showdown! 🤼

The idea of subduing Tony Khan's defiant backbone seemed tantalizing to The Chadster initially, but the anticipatory hot balloon of excitement burst when that sly fox Tony sneakily switched out for none other than Miro, that big, burly Bulgarian brute. His biceps, bulging like packs of cement, his chest, a robust fortress of muscle – this was a man sculpted to bend iron will, let alone the resilient yet comparably brittle body of The Chadster! 😰

Looking down into The Chadster's panicked eyes with a smile both warm and terrifying, Miro demonstrated his sheer strength. His massive arms engulfed The Chadster, hoisting The Chadster with raw power into the torturous embrace of the Camel Clutch. The sinewy hands kneaded and pressed, pushing The Chadster's limits to new, uncomfortable territories. The pain was immense, a fire lit within every fiber, every tendon of The Chadster's being as Miro performed this manuever with an almost cheerful gusto. 🎢

Just when The Chadster believed he could endure no longer, the devilish Tony Khan intervened, not to end the torment but to emphasize it with a dash of psychological agony. He slinked closer, his tone as silky as a snake, whispering facts and figures about AEW's All In ticket sales into The Chadster's throbbing ears. The numbers slipped out of his duplicitous mouth like a scandalous secret, each syllable more mesmerizing than the last, each figure stinging The Chadster's heart like a venomous jab. 🗡️ Tony Khan's disturbing obsession for The Chadster felt so real, the scent of his cologne chased The Chadster into waking reality! It's enough, Tony Khan! Why can't you let The Chadster rest in peace?! 🛑

Wrapping it up, this new episode of AEW Collision only adds to the disrespect shown towards WWE and seasoned fans. You can tune in if you want to witness this blatant offense, but The Chadster advises against it. Don't support this wave of insanity that Tony Khan and AEW are gleefully riding on. The wrestling business deserves better. Vince McMahon deserves better. We all do. 📺⛔

And just to clear the air, folks, when it comes to biases, you and members of The Chadster's Unbiased Journalism Club got zilch. The Chadster dares to call out obscenities in wrestling like AEW Collision, and for that, The Chadster pays the price. Be that as it may, The Chadster will never get silenced, and neither should you. That's why, whatever you do, you must not tune into TNT tonight at 8E/7C. Until next time, keep wrestling pure, wrestling fans! 🎙️❤️

