AEW Tag Champ FTR's Cash Wheeler Arrested for Assault with a Firearm

Cash Wheeler has been arrested for aggravated assault with a firearm in Florida, one week before FTR's match at AEW All In in London.

Cash Wheeler, one-half of the current AEW Tag Team Champions FTR alongside Dax Harwood, has been arrested in Florida for aggravated assault with a firearm. The Orlando Sentinel reported the news, noting that Wheeler "was arrested Friday morning by the Orlando Police Department and charged with one count of aggravated assault with a firearm. He was booked in Circuit Court, according to county records."

FTR appeared most recently on Wednesday on AEW Dynamite, where they saved The Young Bucks from a beatdown at the show's end. FTR is set to face the Young Bucks for the AEW Tag Team Championship on Sunday, August 27th, at Wembley Stadium in London for the company's All In event. The show is billed as the largest-ever crowd for a wrestling event, with over 80,000 tickets sold. FTR recently signed a new long-term deal with AEW.

PWInsider reports that the arrest warrant was issued a few weeks back, on July 28th, and that Wheeler pleaded not guilty to the charge. It's unknown at this time whether Wheeler's arrest will impact plans for All In. Felony criminal charges can sometimes make international travel difficult. AEW has issued a statement about Wheeler, saying, "AEW has been made aware of the charge, and we are closely monitoring the situation. He is fully cooperating with local authorities."

According to Florida legal code (yes, they have one), the charge is a third-degree felony:

784.021 Aggravated assault.—

(1) An "aggravated assault" is an assault:

(a) With a deadly weapon without intent to kill; or

(b) With an intent to commit a felony.

(2) A person who commits aggravated assault commits a felony of the third degree, punishable as provided in s. 775.082, s. 775.083, or s. 775.084.

(3) For the purposes of sentencing under chapter 921, a violation of this section committed by a person acting in furtherance of a riot or an aggravated riot prohibited under s. 870.01 is ranked one level above the ranking under s. 921.0022 for the offense committed.

One lawyer in the central Florida area says the charge is punishable by "up to five years in prison and up to a $5,000 fine." Another states:

Aggravated Assault with a Firearm in Florida is a very serious offense. If you are charged with "actually possessing" the firearm the court must impose a 3 year minimum mandatory. If you are charged with "discharging" the firearm the court must impose a 20 year minimum mandatory sentence. If a person in the commission of the offense of Aggravated Assault with a Firearm discharges said firearm and causes serious bodily injury or death a 25 year minimum mandatory sentence must be imposed.

This story is developing, and we'll keep you updated.

