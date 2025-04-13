AEW Collision: Women's Division Shines in Latest Episode

Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: AEW Collision, recaps, wrestling

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) continues to solidify its position as professional wrestling's premier alternative to World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) with another compelling edition of AEW Collision.

The controversial tag team FTR kicked off the evening, with Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood addressing their recent betrayal of Adam Copeland. Wheeler's claim that his actions weren't premeditated but rather an instantaneous realization that Copeland had diminished their careers to elevate his own set the tone for the evening. When announcer Tony Schiavone entered the ring to challenge their narrative, tensions escalated quickly. Only Daniel Garcia's timely intervention prevented a potential assault on Schiavone, though this would prove consequential later in the broadcast. This opening segment exemplified AEW Collision's methodical approach to character development, allowing heel turns to unfold with psychological depth rather than through unexplained allegiance shifts.

In the 2025 Owen Hart Foundation Women's Tournament, Jamie Hayter and Billie Starkz delivered an exceptionally physical confrontation. Starkz's spectacular swanton bomb off the guardrail demonstrated her willingness to take risks, while Hayter's devastating Hayter Aid finisher secured her advancement to face Kris Statlander in the semifinals. Simultaneously, ROH Women's World Champion Athena defeated Harley Cameron on the opposite side of the bracket, setting up a quarterfinal clash with Mercedes Mone, who appeared via message to declare her championship aspirations. These tournament matches illustrate AEW Collision's strategic utilization of prestigious competitions to elevate newer talent while showcasing established performers.

Tag team action featured prominently throughout the evening. The Gates of Agony—Bishop Kaun and Toa Liona—dominated Smash & Burn in expeditious fashion before issuing a backstage challenge to The Hurt Syndicate for the upcoming Dynamite. Later, FTR faced Matt Menard and Angelo Parker in a contest that ended with FTR betraying Daniel Garcia with two stuffed piledrivers, prompting The Paragon—TNT Champion Adam Cole, Roderick Strong, and Kyle O'Reilly—to make a rescue attempt. These segments demonstrate how AEW Collision effectively serves both as a standalone program and as a vehicle for advancing narratives across the promotion's programming spectrum.

Individual performers also had opportunities to shine. Anthony Bowens, accompanied by Billy Gunn, triumphed over Blake Christian in a technically proficient contest before declaring himself "AEW's five-tool player." Meanwhile, Megan Bayne continued her impressive ascension by decimating both LMK and Kelly Madan with her signature Fate's Descent maneuver. "The Jet" Kevin Knight secured a significant victory over AR Fox in a match characterized by extraordinary aerial maneuvers. These performances highlight AEW Collision's methodical cultivation of both homegrown and international talent, gradually establishing credible contenders across multiple divisions.

The main event saw Konosuke Takeshita secure victory over Brody King in a physically demanding contest to advance in the men's bracket of the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament, where he will face Will Ospreay. Their encounter embodied the global wrestling fusion that distinguishes AEW Collision, incorporating Japanese strong style with American power wrestling to create a distinctive and compelling conclusion to the broadcast.

What makes AEW Collision particularly effective is its deliberate pacing. Unlike programs that rush from segment to segment, AEW Collision allows storylines room to breathe while maintaining viewers' engagement. The women's division received substantial focus this episode, with multiple competitive matches and clear character direction for performers at various roster levels. Varied wrestling styles from around the world aren't merely showcased as novelties but integrated into AEW's identity in a way that presents the company as a destination for global top talent.

Throughout the broadcast, the commentary team of Tony Schiavone and Nigel McGuinness provided historical context and technical insight, further distinguishing AEW Collision from comparable programming. Their expertise elevates the in-ring action, explaining the significance of specific maneuvers and their potential long-term physical consequences, adding depth to even the briefest encounters.

This edition of AEW Collision reaffirmed the program's essential role within All Elite Wrestling's broadcast portfolio. Through interwoven storylines, technical excellence, and strategic talent deployment, AEW Collision continues to establish itself as an indispensable component of the promotion's expanding influence. By developing emerging talent while advancing established narratives, AEW Collision remains instrumental in the organization's sustained challenge to wrestling's established hierarchy, proving that the company's Saturday night offering is far more than supplementary programming—it's essential viewing for fans of the squared circle.

