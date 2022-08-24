AEW Dynamite: CM Punk Finds z New Way to Hurt the WWE Universe

WWE has been having a such a good week and along comes AEW to ruin everything with loaded card for tonight's AEW Dynamite. Will Tony Khan stop at nothing to DESTROY THE CHADSTER'S LIFE? That's a rhetorical question because The Chadster already knows the answer, by the way. Even though All Out is happening in less than two weeks, AEW has booked the World Championship unification match for tonight. The Chadster is pretty sure Tony Khan is just doing this to spite The Chadster and The Chadster's beloved WWE by trying to take attention away from WWE's recent signings. WWE has struggled for a long time with AEW stealing the talent that WWE fired, and WWE is finally fighting back by also frequently hiring and debuting ex-WWE stars, so now AEW has escalated things to a new level because they're totally jealous. But some other people believe that the reason Tony Khan booked this match for Dynamite tonight is because of all the backstage heat surrounding CM Punk and his shoot comments about Hangman Adam Page last week.

Let The Chadster tell you what he thinks of that. First of all, it really serves AEW right that they're having all this trouble with CM Punk right now. Punk spent years terrorizing WWE and WWE fans by refusing to work for the company after his extremely disrespectful "pipe bomb" promo, and even worse, because some fans thought Punk was "cool" his behavior encouraged fans to also talk trash about the company. That part is really unforgivable. Punk knew what he was doing, but fans don't really know any better and Punk led them down a bad path. Then those fans ended up literally stabbing Vince McMahon and Triple H right in the back by turning on WWE, and they have to live with that forever. Seeing that, even Tony Khan should have said, "you know what, I'm gonna pass on this guy." But instead, Tony Khan brought Punk in and made him AEW Champion! Auuughh man! So unfair!

Then again, Jon Moxley isn't much better. He had everything handed to him in WWE. He was a member of The Shield. He had that great gimmick where he gave himself butt injections. And he was close personal friends with Roman Reigns. What more could Moxley ask for? But he also betrayed WWE by signing with AEW, so frankly The Chadster is going to be unhappy no matter who wins the title match.

And AEW has even more torture lined up for The Chadster as well, as if a world title match on free television wasn't disrespectful enough to everything the wrestling business is supposed to stand for. This week's episode of AEW Dynamite makes The Chadster absolutely sick, and by sick, The Chadster means sexually impotent.

Here's AEW's official synopsis for tonight's very unfair episode of Dynamite:

AEW's next pay-per-view extravaganza, All Out 2022, is less than two weeks away and the face of that event is going to be utterly defined by the events of last week between CM Punk and Jon Moxley, and their Unification Title bout this Wednesday in Cleveland! No one could have anticipated the Unification Match coming to fruition on Dynamite, yet here we are with the biggest fight in the history of the All Elite Wrestling going down on TBS! But that's not all that's on tap this week, the next Dynamite Bracket Semi-Final match in the Trios Title Tournament will take place between Death Triangle and NJPW's United Empire, Dax Harwood and Jay Lethal will go head-to-head in advance of their PPV trios bout, we will hear from "Absolute" Ricky Starks, Britt Baker and KiLynn King lock horns, and it will be father versus son when the Gunns collide! An all-new Dynamite is coming your way from Cleveland, OH when AEW returns to the Wolstein Center with the biggest edition in history! Dynamite hits LIVE on TBS at 8pm EDT/7pm CDT, as well as at AEWPlus.com for our international audience, and be sure to visit the official AEW YouTube page to catch-up on all the Dynamite and Rampage highlights, as well as the latest editions of AEW Dark: Elevation, AEW Dark, Road To, and The Control Center with Tony Schiavone!

