AEW Dynamite Delivers Heartbreak, Mystery, Disrespect… Auughh Man!

MJF learns more about friendship, Adam Cole has to take more time off, and now a mysterious man is wearing a devil mask on AEW Dynamite. SMH 😑👎

The Chadster is back with another bone to pick, and it's targeted squarely at Tony Khan and his mockery of a wrestling show, AEW. Last night's AEW Dynamite episode reminded The Chadster of a jumbled mess more than a wrestling show. 😱

The baffling storyline of MJF and Adam Cole took an even weirder turn. After Cole injuring his ankle to help MJF fend off Samoa Joe at AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam last week, one would think MJF would show some loyalty. But oh no, not in AEW. Instead, we see footage of MJF and Cole on a boat, where MJF hides the Dynamite Diamond Ring and toys with the idea of tossing Cole overboard but doesn't. Instead, he seems to forgive Cole for being friends with Roderick Strong. Loyalty in AEW is apparently a joke. 🙄

The absurdity of the night was far from over though. After Adam Cole came out and told the crowd he'll need to take time off with a broken ankle (what is the PTO policy at AEW anyway?), MJF, with his newly-minted sainthood and all, declared that he would singlehandedly defend their ROH Tag Team Championships in a handicap match at AEW WrestleDream. That's some serious disrespect to, not only the fair play but also the sanctity of tag team wrestling.

What followed was absolute buffoonery 😐 — Roderick Strong and The Kingdom luring Cole away in the middle of a serious conversion, followed by Switchblade Jay White's pointless interruption. White, who leads the Bullet Club Gold, launched into a rant that culminated in him challenging MJF for his AEW World Championship. What's this new norm of demanding title opportunities left and right? It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it.🤨

If this wasn't enough, AEW Dynamite left us on a painful cliffhanger. Just as AEW Dynamite was about to go off the air, men dressed in all black and one wearing a devil mask, which we've seen MJF sporting before, attacked White backstage. Ugh, this stinks of Khan trying to sucker us into buying AEW WrestleDream tickets.

Did we mention there were actual matches taking place at AEW Dynamite? In case you missed it, Jeff Jarrett was defeated by Rey Fenix, while Nick Jackson overcame Brian Cage and Claudio Castagnoli in a triple threat match. Orange Cassidy won a fatal four-way, and Julie Hart defeated Willow Nightingale. It's mind-boggling how Tony Khan thinks these wrestlers need to share the spotlight with such a farcical storyline.

Folks, AEW Dynamite this week had a field day disrespecting the business The Chadster loves so much, and it's frustrating. Let's do all wrestling fans a favor and ignore the AEW WrestleDream coming this Sunday. Let's not allow Tony Khan to continue RUINING THE CHADSTER'S LIFE! 😤👎 So disrespectful to the wrestling business! 🚫

