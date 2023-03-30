AEW Dynamite Disrespects WWE and The Chadster's Manhood! Last night's AEW Dynamite was filled with actions that seem to be tailored to cheese off The Chadster, and WWE fans everywhere.

The Chadster is back with another unbiased review of last night's AEW Dynamite, and let him tell you, it was just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. Let's break down the show and find out why.

First, Jungle Boy defeated WWE legend Matt Hardy, literally stabbing Vince McMahon in the back by having an AEW upstart go over a WWE veteran. Again! Auughh man! So unfair! After the match, Jungle Boy and AEW World Champion MJF had a promo battle that elevated both men, with MJF insulting Jungle Boy's manhood, which felt like a personal dig at The Chadster. Then, he ran away from a fight. Coward!

In a bizarre segment, The Jericho Appreciation Society took The Acclaimed out to dinner as part of their recruitment attempt. The Acclaimed said they'd answer the request to join next week on Dynamite, which just prolongs the agony for The Chadster, who doesn't agree with wrestling storylines that carry over from week to week and make AEW stars even more popular.

Dalton Castle and The Boys were made short work of by Blackpool Combat Club's Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta after they jumped Castle during his entrance. Then, Don Callis tried to apologize to Hangman Adam Page backstage, but they were attacked by the BCC too. Next, Kenny Omega defended the IWGP US Championship against NJPW star Jeff Cobb, as once again an international coalition teamed up to bully WWE. Omega won, but the BCC attacked after the match. Bryan Danielson returned, seemingly to help, but he joined in the beatdown, laughing disrespectfully at WWE. The worst part about all of this is how much fun Danielson, Moxley, and Castagnoli seem to be having away from WWE, which shows they don't understand the first thing about the wrestling business.

AEW World Tag Team Champions The Gunns cut a promo on FTR, calling them out for complaining about AEW on Twitter, which was disrespectful to FTR and WWE. The Chadster loves when wrestlers complain about AEW, so while FTR's stock has been going down with most AEW fans due to FTR Bald's actions, to The Chadster, they are bigger babyfaces than ever. Well, The Cahdster will reserve judgment on FTR Hair because he's not sure how Hair feels about AEW.

Orange Cassidy barely defended his title against The Butcher after the Best Friends intervened in another match that entertained the fans, which is the last thing The Chadster likes to see.

Next, Ruby Soho beat Willow Nightingale with help from her former WWE co-workers, The Outcasts, in a feud pitting former WWE stars against AEW originals, which cheeses The Chadster off just so badly. Why wouldn't the former WWE stars invading AEW and hating on the AEW originals be the babyfaces?! That's what would make the most sense to The Chadster.

In the main event, Adam Cole made his return to the ring, defeating Daniel Garcia. Cole made out with Britt Baker after the match, a direct shot at The Chadster's sexual impotence. It's just too much! Even worse, this segued immediately into AEW's all-new reality show, AEW All Access, which aired right after Dynamite ended.

In conclusion, last night's AEW Dynamite was an all-out attack on WWE and The Chadster personally. This constant disrespect can't go unnoticed by unbiased journalists like Ryan Satin, Ariel Helwani, and yours truly, The Chadster. Hopefully, those others join The Chadster in telling the world about Tony Khan's sick obsession with The Chadster and campaign to RUIN THE CHADSTER'S LIFE!