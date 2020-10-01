AEW Dynamite – Eddie Kingston Chooses Jon Moxley's Opponent

In the second hour of AEW Dynamite, Isiah Kassidy takes on Chris Jericho, Orange Cassidy takes on 10, Britt Baker returns to the ring, and Eddie Kingston picks an opponent for Jon Moxley. Welcome to part two of Bleeding Cool's AEW Dynamite report, where we watch wrestling, so you don't have to!

AEW Dynamite Report for September 30th, 2020 Part 2

Private Party come to the ring with Matt Hardy. Chris Jericho comes out with the Inner Circle. Jericho is wrestling Isiah Kassidy.

Isiah Kassidy vs. Chris Jericho

Jericho really doesn't get along with people named Kassidy. Or Cassidy.

It's a cool match. At one point, during a brawl outside, Kassidy backdrops Jericho over the railing into the wrestler crowd, and Jerich gets into a fight with Japanese Deathmatch Legend Luther.

Kassidy has a good showing here, as it seems to be Jericho's mission to put over all the young talent in AEW. At one point, Jericho misses a lionsault, and Kassidy hits one on him. He also hits the codebreaker on Jericho and nearly wins with it. That's pretty much the climax of the match.

Jericho wins with the Judas Effect, catching Kassidy off a springboard.

Inner Circle tries to beat down Kassidy after the match, but Hardy and Marq Quen run in to make the save. Then Jericho and Jake Hager brawl with Luther and Serpentico outside.

In a prerecorded segment, Kip Sabian talks to Miro about his bachelor party. He wants it to be epic. They play games at an arcade while talking about it. Sabian disappears, and Billy Mitchell (the guy from the King of Kong movie) appears. He agrees to help Miro plan the bachelor party. For me, these segments are falling a little flat. I'm not sure what Miro's gimmick is supposed to be. But AEW has earned enough goodwill with me that I'll give it more time.

Dasha talks to Best Friends backstage. But FTR shows up to talk more trash about how FTR are champs, and Best Friends are comedic backyard wrestlers who belong on the midcard. FTR winces when Best Friends fake out an attack. Orange Cassidy calls them weenies. Cassidy and Best Friends head to the ring as Dynamite takes a commercial break.

After the break, Dark Order's Preston Vance (10)is in the ring. Colt Cabana, Alan Angels, and John Silver are all at ringside.

Orange Cassidy vs. 10

I guess the point here is to get Orange Cassidy a win back after he lost to Brodie Lee in a big match last week.

As such, Cassidy wins in a couple of minutes with Beach Break (a modified vertebreaker)

MJF and Wardlow visit the Inner Circle's dressing room backstage. He brought gifts to congratulate Jericho on his big win tonight. They're custom windbreakers for the Inner Circle. He hands them out, but there's none for Sammy. MJF blames Wardlow and then apologizes profusely to Sammy. Jericho asks MJF what the hell he's doing here. MJF says he just wanted to congratulate them. Jericho says he asked MJF a long time ago if he wants to join the Inner Circle. Does he now? MJF asked Jericho a long time ago if Jericho wants MJF to join the inner circle. They do that shtick again, asking each other. Jericho thanks MJF for the gifts, and he calls it a classy move–a very MJF move. MJF says it's a very Chris Jericho move to notice. MJF congratulates Jericho on a legendary 30-year run. Sammy wants to call MJF a loser when he leaves, but Jericho stops him and says: "perhaps he's not."

Britt Baker comes out with Reba. Red Velvet is already in the ring. Jim Ross calls Red Velvet his "favorite kink."

Britt Baker vs. Red Velvet

This is Baker's first match in the ring since her injury earlier this year. She wrestled in a cinematic match at her dentist office at All Out because she wasn't quite ready to get back in the ring yet.

"Normally wrestling dentists are ugly," JR says about Baker. "Not this one." Is being horny JR's official gimmick now?

This is a squash match for Baker, who wins with a stomp.

Baker looked good in this match, which is great to see. She was seemingly just coming into her own before her injury. After the match, Baker puts the Lockjaw on Velvet. Reba gives her a rubber glover to apply it with.

Commentary talks about next week's show, which will be a special celebration of 30 Years of Chris Jericho. Jericho and Jake Hager will face Chaos Project. Brian Cage will face Will Hobbs next week for the FTW title. Brody Lee will defend the TNT title in a dog collar match against Cody. And then in two weeks, on October 14th, Jon Moxley will face Lance Archer for the AEW Championship. So that six-man is no longer happening, I guess? Eddie Kingston comes out with a ref, and the Lucha Bros. Dynamite takes a commercial break.

Kingston says he didn't tap out last week in his match against Jon Moxley. Moxley offered to let Kingston pick his next opponent. Before Kingston discloses who that opponent will be, he has to talk to referee Bryce Remsburg. He wants to know why he stopped the match last week. They're old friends in real life, but Remsburg says that it doesn't matter. Here at work, it's his job to protect Eddie from himself. Eddie and the Lucha Bros surround Remsburg, but before they can attack, Moxley comes out with a barbed wire bat. He chases Kingston and the Lucha Bros from the ring.

Kingston talks trash to Moxley as The Butcher appears from behind him. Kingston keeps Moxley's attention and tells him he's fighting the Butcher tonight. He tells Remsburg to ring the bell. Moxley turns around and gets clotheslined.

The Butcher vs. Jon Moxley

Butcher gets a lot of the offense, particularly on Moxley's left leg, in this match as Moxley plays the underdog.

It's nice to see Butcher made to look good since he spent a lot of time constantly losing in the tag division.

But let's not get too crazy here. Butcher still taps out to a bulldog choke from Moxley, the same move he used on Kingston last week.

Kingston throws a tantrum outside after Moxley wins, but there's no beatdown. AEW Dynamite ends here.

Final Thoughts on This Week's AEW Dynamite

AEW is heavily pushing its anniversary for October's Dynamites, with the Full Gear PPV coming up at the end of the first week of November. The wrestling was good tonight. Darby Allin and Ricky Starks, SCU and FTR, Isiah Kassidy vs. Jericho, and Moxley vs. Butcher were all solid and entertaining matches. The two squash matches also served their purpose. Cody's promo was a little eccentric, but I'm down for a dog collar match. I love Miro as a person, but I hope AEW clarifies what exactly his new character is about because it came off kinda goofy tonight.

