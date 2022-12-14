AEW Dynamite: Full Lineup for Tonight's Special Winter is Coming Show

Winter is Coming to AEW Dynamite tonight, which means Winter is Coming to The Chadster's life because tonight's episode of Dynamite is going to TOTALLY RUIN IT! The Chadster has had enough of Tony Khan and his personal vendetta against The Chadster, but Tony Khan keeps coming. Just look at all the things Tony Khan has done this week. He convinced Vince McMahon to try to return to WWE, causing the stock to drop. He convinced Triple H to fire Mandy Rose for posting naught pictures on the internet, even though Triple H once had sex with a corpse on live TV. And now, with WWE in chaos, the coup de grace is tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite and the action-packed card Tony Khan has put together. Auughh man! So unfair!

Tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite will be an exciting one for AEW's deranged fanbase, as the main event will be a Winner Takes All match for the AEW World Title and the Dynamite Diamond Ring. MJF will take on Ricky Starks for those prizes. The Best of 7 Series continues with The Elite facing off against Death Triangle, with the score currently at 2-1. Chris Jericho will also be in action, and Ruby Soho and Tay Melo will face off in a match. Finally, House of Black will make their return to the ring. And that's just what we know about so far. Knowing Tony Khan, he probably has more tricks up his sleeve that will royally CHEESE THE CHADSTER OFF!

The Chadster is preparing to survive through tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite in the only way he knows how – by stocking up on his favorite snacks, locking his door, and cocooning himself in a blanket fort. The Chadster will also be wearing his special "Tony Khan-proof" helmet, because he knows Tony Khan will be using some of his mind control tricks to try and ruin The Chadster's life. The Chadster has also loaded up his DVR with a few hours of WWE matches, just in case he needs a break from Tony Khan's mind games. With all of these precautions in place, The Chadster is ready to brave the night and survive AEW Dynamite.

The Chadster will also be taking one final precaution to ensure his survival – expressing his disdain for Tony Khan and AEW Dynamite during the show. The Chadster will be taking out the phone book an making cold calls to everyone in the book, one-by-one, alphabetically, to tell them about Tony Khan's evil plans, talking up WWE, and generally try to do whatever he can to make Tony Khan look bad in the eyes of the public. The Chadster is hoping his phone canvasing will somehow make Tony Khan give up on his mission to ruin The Chadster's life, because The Chadster is tired of being the victim of Tony Khan's vendetta.

AEW Dynamite: Winter is Coming airs tonight at 8/7C on TBS, but if you care about The Chadster at all, you won't tune in.