AEW Dynamite: MJF Reveals New Title Belt, Attacks William Regal

MJF proved once again that he's the best wrestler in AEW last night. MJF appeared on AEW Dynamite for the first time since defeating Jon Moxley for the AEW Championship with the help of William Regal. MJF showed up to explain how he came to be allied with Regal and insult Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson, which The Chadster appreciates since they are traitors to WWE who literally stabbed Vince McMahon in the back when they left to join up with AEW. MJF also unveiled a new AEW Championship, which The Chadster doesn't care about because, in The Chadster's opinion, AEW should have no championship because they shouldn't even exist. But then, MJF went on to reference Nick Khan and Triple H and express what every wrestler in AEW must be thinking all the time: that he hopes WWE hires him when his contract is up. Finally, he attacked William Regal, setting Regal up to make his return to WWE, where he belongs.

Of course, The Chadster would prefer if MJF just took time off until his contract was up and he could do all of these things on WWE television, but since that's not happening, this is obviously the next best thing. The Chadster agreed with everything MJF had to say and he hopes that Tony Khan regrets ever messing with MJF or The Chadster now.

The Chadster was elated after watching MJF's promo on AEW Dynamite. He was so happy that he wanted to share his joy with his wife, so he ran up to her, grabbed her and tried to plant a big kiss on her. Unfortunately, The Chadster's wife wasn't in the same headspace. She quickly pushed him away and asked him what the heck he was doing. The Chadster was confused, he didn't understand why she wasn't as happy as he was.

"Chad, you haven't tried to kiss me since AEW was started in 2019. What are you doing?" she asked The Chadster.

"The Chadster is feeling reinvigorated after seeing what MJF said on AEW Dynamite," The Chadser replied. "Let's go upstairs."

"Let me get this straight, Chad," said Keigleyanne. "You've been ignoring our relationship for years because of your obsession with AEW, and now you want to rekindle it because of AEW? Basically you're saying that MJF and William Regal have turned you on, and now you want to get with me?"

"Exactly!" The Chadster replied. The Chadster doesn't understand why Keighleyanne can be so thick sometimes.

Keigleyanne shook her head and sighed. She recognized that The Chadster wasn't going to come to his senses anytime soon and reluctantly agreed to go upstairs with him. As they went, The Chadster noticed that AEW Dynamite had come back from a commercial break and Ricky Starks came to the ring for a match. Immediately, The Chadster could feel his sexual impotence returning, so he told Keighleyanne nevermind and went back downstairs to watch. Before The Chadster even reached the bottom of the stairs, he saw that Keighleyanne was already back to texting that guy Gary, so all's well that ends well.

Below, watch MJF's promo from AEW Dynamite.

