AEW Dynamite Offsets Lack of Mercedes Moné with Crowd-Pleasing Show Mercedes Moné failed to materialize on AEW Dynamite, and The Chadster was as shocked at the lack of crowd revolt as The Grinch when the Whos still celebrated Christmas.

With all the hype fans and to some extent AEW built up for the potential debut of Mercedes Moné, The Chadster was looking forward to an extreme disappointment for AEW fans, embarrassment for Tony Khan, and backlash against AEW. After all, it would only be fair for AEW to look bad with how much trouble WWE has gotten over the past week since Vince McMahon returned to the company and is looking to sell it, possibly to Saudi Arabia. So The Chadster settled down last night in his custom "I Hate Tony Khan" t-shirt with a bowl of popcorn and a four-pack of White Claw seltzet believing, for the first time in his entire life, that he would finally enjoy an episode of AEW Dynamite. But do you know who ended up being disappointed? The Chadster! Auughh man! So unfair!

Yes, Mercedes Moné failed to appear before, during, or after the tag team match between Saraya and Toni Storm vs. Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter, but the crowd didn't boo mercilessly and walk out of the building like The Chadster was hoping. Instead, they enjoyed seeing Hikaru Shida accidentally help Baker and Hayter, who was just so over with the crowd, cheat with a kendo stick to win the match.

Maybe the crowd was so satisfied by the return of Adam Cole, who cut an emotional promo to announce his return earlier in the night.

Or maybe the fans were still hyped from the opening bout, in which Hangman Adam Page got his revenge on Jon Moxley by defeating him cleanly.

Maybe the crowd was still buzzing from MJF's epic promo on AEW Dynamite last night, where he ripped into Takeshita, Bryan Danielson, the LA crowd, and celebrities Ken Jeong and Freddie Prinze Jr., or by Bryan Danielson's victory over Takeshita in the following match, putting Danielson one step closer to an Iron Man match with MJF at Revolution in March.

Maybe the crowd was willing to forgive AEW for not delivering the former Sasha Banks because they enjoyed watching Hook and Jungle Boy triumph over Big Bill and Lee Moriarity in tag team action. Or maybe they were looking forward to seeing The Jericho Appreciation Society, who would hit the ring for a promo on AEW Dynamite only to be interrupted by Ricky Starks and Action Andretti. Perhaps they were excited to see who would come out on top when Death Triangle faced The Elite in the final match of their best-of-seven series, in which The Elite triumphed to end the show.

Whatever it was, AEW didn't suffer the way The Chadster felt they deserved to suffer, and that was just so unfair and disrespectful to The Chadster, to WWE, and to the wrestling business overall. The Chadster hopes that AEW fans will take some time to evaluate their behavior and realize that being so reasonable and accepting is just so hypocritical compared to the way WWE fans are always cheering or booing the wrong wrestlers or starting disrespectful chants during WWE shows.

As for The Chadster, The Chadster was so upset that people weren't upset at AEW that The Chadster ended up throwing his can of White Claw at the television, which caused a big mess all over the floor that The Chadster's wife, Keighleyanne, refused to clean up, telling The Chadster, "You're the one who threw the seltzer at the television, Chad, so it's your responsibility," as if the true person responsible wasn't Tony Khan, as usual.

So, as The Chadster spent the rest of the evening after AEW Dynamite on his hands and knees, scrubbing White Claw out of the carpet, all The Chadster could do was think about how unfair all if it was and wonder what kind of a world The Chadster lives in where Tony Khan, a billionaire, can be allowed to personally target The Chadster and make his life miserable, even though The Chadster has never done anything to Tony Khan to deserve this, other than to report on the wrestling business in a completely objective and unbiased manner, unlike 99% of the other so-called journalists who cover the industry, with the exception of wrestling's only other unbiased journalist, Ryan Satin.

I've worked for two major mainstream publications and broken countless stories in wrestling/entertainment. I also started my own news site that was sold to a bigger entity for actual money. How many other people in wrestling coverage can say that? https://t.co/u3wbAVmRMb — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) January 12, 2023 Show Full Tweet

The Chadster is forced to wonder: does Ryan Satin's wife refuse to clean up the White Claw seltzer when he throws it at the television? Does she too spend all of her time texting that guy Gary? The Chadster doesn't know if Ryan Satin suffers in the same way as The Chadster for his commitment to unbiased journalism, but The Chadster wants him to know that The Chadster is here for him if he ever wants to talk.