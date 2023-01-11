Elite Win AEW World Trios Championships in AEW Dynamite Main Event The Elite captured the AEW World Trios Championship titles from Death Triangle in the final match of a best-of-seven series on AEW Dynamite.

The Elite defeated Death Triangle in the final match of their best-of-seven series to win the AEW World Trios Championships on AEW Dynamite on Wednesday. The show emanated from the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, where Renee Paquette earlier in the night noted the last time a best-of-seven series took place, it involved the Lakers in the NBA Finals. The Elite came back from a 3-1 deficit to win tonight's ladder match and become the new champions, capping off a series of increasingly more impressive and acrobatic bouts.

Personally, The Chadster is absolutely livid with this turn of events. Just last year, The Elite were involved in a backstage altercation with CM Punk after CM Punk tried to do the right thing and destroy AEW from the inside. Punk has been out of action since then, and may be gone from the company permanently, while The Elite were stripped of the Trios titles they had just won. But now, months later, The Elite are rewarded for helping Tony Khan to perpetuate his ongoing campaign of torture against The Chadster? Auughh man! It's just so unfair!

Making things worse, all of this happened in Los Angeles in front of Warner Bros Discovery executives, who were probably really impressed by the match and will now give Tony Khan an even bigger TV rights deal, which will allow him to continue to compete with WWE and RUIN THE CHADSTER'S LIFE for who knows how long! Once again, The Chadster was having a perfectly fine Wednesday night until AEW Dynamite came along and ruined everything!

Watch highlights from The Elite vs. Death Triangle below, if you're a traitor who hates The Chadster and has absolutely zero respect for the wrestling business and everything WWE has done for it.