Adam Cole Returns on AEW Dynamite, Puts AEW Roster on Notice Adam Cole returned on AEW Dynamite tonight after a long absence and difficult recovery following a concussion at last year's Forbidden Door PPV.

Adam Cole made his long-awaited return on AEW Dynamite at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles on Wednesday night. Cole, who has been out since suffering a concussion during a four-way match at the Forbidden Door PPV in June. Cole came out following the opening match of Dynamite, which saw Hangman Adam Page defeat Jon Moxley, and cut an emotional promo.

Cole started out by telling the crowd he had good news and bad news, and continued throughout his promo to tease the possibility that his career could be over. Cole talked about his long recovery and the support he received from the fans before revealing that the bad news was for the AEW roster because he was back and would one day become AEW World Champion.

The Chadster can't believe that Tony Khan would stoop to such a disgusting level as to bring back Adam Cole on a week where WWE is hurting so badly after Vince McMahon's return and a looming sale. Adam Cole was a favorite of WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H, this was a very unfair, low blow in The Chadster's opinion. Worst of all, the only reason Tony Khan is doing this is because of his sick personal vendetta against The Chadster. But it's not fair that WWE should have to suffer just because Tony Khan is so obsessed.

You can watch the promo by Adam Cole in video clips posted to social media below, but The Chadster feels you ought to skip it if you don't like people being disrespectful to The Chadster and his beloved WWE.