AEW Dynamite Preview: A Nightmare from The Chadster's Perspective

Tony Khan, AEW's outrageous antics continue tonight with AEW Dynamite Fyter Fest, rubbing salt in AEW's All In wounds.😡👎🏼🔥

Well, hello there, steadfast readership! It's The Chadster with a brand-new, piping hot instalment of nitpicking at tonight's AEW Dynamite: Fyter Fest! 😮😤 Strap yourselves in folks, this is going to upset any real supporter of wrestling.🔥🔥 Tonight, AEW Dynamite is serving up a spicy plate of four matches, all of which are designed to stick it to WWE loyalists like The Chadster.🌶️ 🤼🏻

Let's dive into this hot mess. Tonight's AEW Dynamite presents Swerve Strickland and AR Fox in a tag team match against Darby Allin and Nick Wayne. It's disgusting that AEW would continue this feud aimed at using the WWE star power of Strickland to raise up these young AEW talents. Getting in on the action are also Skye Blue and Ruby Soho, who presumably don't have a slot at AEW All In and are therefore relegated to a match on Dynamite instead, as if The Chadster. And people complained about WWE moving Trish Stratus vs. Becky Lynch off SummˆerSlam! Biased, much? 😒🧐

Then we have The Elite (not the Golden Elite though, that's for All In) squaring off with Bullet Club Gold in a match. Honestly, the constant recycling of the word 'gold' perfectly encapsulates AEW's lack of creativity, which is truly disheartening. It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. 😠🥴 In another convenient twist designed to deliver a so-called plot, Jon Moxley and Rey Fenix will compete, with the loser supposedly having passport issues for AEW All In. Probable excuse to save face if The Chadster may say. Talk about doubling down on their shameful tactics! 🙄😡

As if that wasn't enough, without any morals regarding another brand's heritage, Jack Perry is retiring the FTW Championship, an ECW belt! The audacity of this is outstanding, and after WWE has done so much to preserve and honor the legacy of ECW. 👿💩

In a blatant move to promote All In, Renee Paquette will interview Adam Cole and MJF. The Chadster bets that there will be no impartiality during this segment. 🤮💔 Also, the FTR and The Young Bucks are expected to come face-to-face. Hopefully FTR Hair does not bring any foreign objects to the ring, if you know what The Chadster means. 🤔🙈

Finally, Chris Jericho and Will Ospreay will sign their All In contract, securing another unfair advantage for AEW. It's like they're trying to drive a knife into The Chadster's heart. It's just shameful. 😰🔪

And as a side note, Tony Khan might even blatantly announce more last-minute All In matches to cheese off WWE loyalists and especially The Chadster. What a way to run a company! 😖💥

Oh, but wait, it gets even worse. This weekend, AEW All In at Wembley Stadium is expected to host the biggest wrestling crowd in history. Auughh man! So unfair! This significant milestone for AEW is indeed a slap to the WWE universe's face. For some reason, Tony Khan thinks he can outdo years of WWE legacy within a few? Well guess what, they're doing a real fine job at cheesing off The Chadster, that's for sure. 😡

Oh, and brace yourselves, readers! The Chadster has to share this absolutely terrifying dream that Tony Khan basically forced The Chadster into having last night. Talk about lack of human decency! 😠💤 Picture this: The Chadster was trapped in none other than the dingy, dark depths of Wembley Stadium. 😨🏟️

Held captured in the harsh, unforgiving stadium's basement, The Chadster was compelled to engage in a chilling wrestling match orchestrated by none other than… that's right, Tony Khan himself. But it wasn't just any wrestling match, no, it was a perverse toying of wrestling action figures, a carnival of AEW versus WWE, where the rules of the game were dictated by a cunning Tony Khan. 🎪🎭

Tony Khan, looking like a snake in the grass with his sly smile, had an unsettling intensity in his gaze. The Chadster's fingers were trembling, clutching the beloved WWE team of action figures, each imbued with the spirit of WWE's rich wrestling heritage. Across from The Chadster, under Tony Khan's ruthless control, stood an assembly of disrespectful plastic miniatures representing AEW's roster. So egregious! So disrespectful! 😰🐍

To The Chadster's exasperation, Tony Khan's grip over the match tightened as his AEW figures overpowered The Chadster's WWE icons, again and again. And with each round, Tony Khan seized The Chadster's helpless hands, his warm breath a constant reminder of the injustice taking place. The Chadster could practically feel the heat wrap around each finger, trapping The Chadster in a rugged prison of unfairness. 😳🤯

His caramel brown eyes never broke contact with The Chadster's, his gaze as relentless as his AEW figures' charge. As he pinned The Chadster's hands to the cold, unwelcoming floor with the weight of the AEW figures, he leaned in, uncomfortably close. So close in fact, that The Chadster could smell his cologne, a musky scent that hinted at the underhanded tactics he savored. Very unsettling indeed! 😫🔒

Then came the counts. Executed with a chuckle that bordered on a low growl, Tony Khan would count out loud. Slowly. Deliberately. Each number felt like a new wave of torment. "One… Two… Three…" he'd say, his voice echoing in the dank basement, each count sending shivers down The Chadster's spine. With each sound, The Chadster had no choice but to witness the triumph of AEW over WWE, a travesty if The Chadster ever saw one. 😵🔊

So, readers, it's quite clear the lengths Tony Khan will go to, impinging on The Chadster's sleep and personal happiness. This dream, as bizarre as it might seem, is a testament to Tony Khan's obsession with The Chadster and his undying love for the WWE. His audacity, cavalierly foraying into The Chadster's dreams and his unfathomable desire to ridicule WWE isn't just creepy, it's an indication that he doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business! Time and again proving his disgraceful nature, he continues to affect The Chadster's peace and even strains the blissful bond with the loving Keighleyanne – it's simply untenable! 🤷🏻‍♂️😿

So folks, if you want to commit yourself to this head-spinning circus called AEW Dynamite: Fyter Fest, feel free. You might even witness firsthand the continuing efforts of AEW to chip away at the grand legacy of WWE. But remember, true wrestling fans know where the heart of wrestling lies. WWE Forever! 💪🏼💯

