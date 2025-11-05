Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: AEW Dynamite, wrestling

AEW Dynamite Preview: Blood & Guts Advantage Battles Commence

All Elite Wrestling initiates Blood & Guts Advantage Battle series tonight on AEW Dynamite in Houston with high-stakes matches determining strategic superiority.

Article Summary AEW Dynamite kicks off the Blood & Guts Advantage Battle series with high-stakes men’s and women’s matches.

Orange Cassidy vs. Claudio Castagnoli and Darby Allin vs. Daniel Garcia headline the men’s division clashes.

Queen Aminata faces Megan Bayne in their first singles encounter for the women’s Blood & Guts advantage.

Champions Mercedes Moné and Athena team up in a Women’s Tag Tournament bout against the Babes of Wrath.

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) presents a consequential edition of AEW Dynamite this evening at the Bayou Music Center in Houston, Texas, as the organization commences its Blood & Guts Advantage Battle series with merely seven days remaining until the barbarous Blood & Guts encounter. The broadcast will air at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on TBS and will be available for streaming on HBO Max.

Advantage Battle Framework Establishes High-Stakes Competition

The Blood & Guts Advantage Battle represents a best-of-three series designed to determine which faction will possess the strategic benefit of entering first in next week's Blood & Guts match. Both the men's and women's divisions will participate in separate advantage competitions, with two matches scheduled for this evening's Dynamite broadcast.

Men's Division: Cassidy Confronts Castagnoli in Pivotal Opener

The initial masculine confrontation features Orange Cassidy of The Conglomeration opposing Claudio Castagnoli of the Death Riders. Cassidy, who reluctantly issued the Blood & Guts challenge, now bears the responsibility of securing an early advantage for his contingent. The historical record between these competitors indicates a single one-on-one victory for Cassidy, achieved during an AEW International Championship defense approximately two years prior in November 2023. However, championship gold will not be at stake this evening—only the crucial advantage entering the most dangerous match in professional wrestling.

The subsequent men's match presents Darby Allin against Daniel Garcia, a confrontation laden with recent animosity. Garcia's betrayal of his former associations when he aligned with the Death Riders in Philadelphia two months ago created a personal vendetta for Allin. Their most recent encounter occurred last week when Allin and Cassidy defeated Garcia and Wheeler Yuta in a Trick or Treat Tornado Tag Match. Should either team secure victories in both matches, they will clinch the advantage without necessitating a third match on Saturday's AEW Collision broadcast.

Women's Division: Aminata and Bayne Initiate Female Advantage Battle

The women's Blood & Guts Advantage Battle commences with Queen Aminata facing Megan Bayne in their inaugural one-on-one encounter. Despite appearing on opposite sides of eight matches over the preceding five months, these formidable competitors have never faced each other in singles competition. Aminata certainly harbors frustration following last week's tournament loss, where interference from Thekla allowed the Sisters of Sin—Skye Blue and Julia Hart—to defeat Aminata and Jamie Hayter in the AEW Women's World Tag Team Championship Tournament.

Bayne presents a daunting challenge, having suffered only one defeat on her AEW record and remaining undefeated in one-on-one competition for seven months. Additional women's Advantage Battle matches will continue on Collision, featuring Jamie Hayter versus Skye Blue, with a potential third match between Harley Cameron and Thekla if necessary.

Championship Tournament Continues with Gold-Laden Encounter

The AEW Women's World Tag Team Championship Tournament advances with a quarterfinal match featuring two reigning champions. TBS Champion Mercedes Moné teams with Ring of Honor (ROH) Women's World Champion Athena, who has held her title for an impressive 1,062 days. Their opponents, Willow Nightingale and Harley Cameron, known collectively as the Babes of Wrath, rescued AEW Women's World Champion Kris Statlander from a two-on-one assault by Moné and Athena last week. This encounter possesses additional significance as Moné will oppose the Babes of Wrath on opposite sides during next week's Blood & Guts match.

World Champion Page Leads Non-Title Trios Confrontation

AEW World Champion "Hangman" Adam Page will team with HOOK and Eddie Kingston in a non-title trios match against the AEW World Trios Champions, The Opps—comprised of Samoa Joe, Katsuyori Shibata, and Powerhouse Hobbs. This match stems from last week's events when Page, maintaining his annual Halloween tradition of elaborate disguises, impersonated commentator Tony Schiavone to deceive The Opps. Joe earned his rematch with Page for the AEW World Championship at AEW Full Gear on November 22 by winning the Fright Night 4-Way match, submitting HOOK in the process.

This evening's AEW Dynamite broadcast promises consequential ramifications for multiple storylines converging toward Blood & Guts and Full Gear. The Advantage Battle matches will establish strategic superiority for one faction entering the most dangerous match in professional wrestling, while the tournament and trios action provide additional intrigue for the Houston audience.

