AEW Dynamite Preview: Not a Single Mention of WrestleMania Tonight The wrestling world is just weeks away from WWE WrestleMania, but AEW Dynamite tonight is only promoting AEW's Revolution PPV. Auughh man! So unfair!

The Chadster thought he'd seen it all when it comes to the lengths billionaire AEW owner Tony Khan will go to in order to bully The Chadster's beloved WWE, but it seems like every week, Tony Khan finds a new way to mess with The Chadster and RUIN THE CHADSTER'S LIFE! As everybody knows, WrestleMania is happening a month from now, so obviously the respectful thing to do if you own a pro wrestling company is to avoid booking any important shows this month so that you don't accidentally take attention away from WWE and ruin the WrestleMania build. So of course Tony Khan has done the opposite of that, and will hold his own PPV, AEW Revolution, this coming weekend. And as if that's not bad enough, Khan is also moving forward with plans to air an episode of AEW Dynamite promoting that PPV tonight. Auughh man! So unfair!

What really cheeses The Chadster off is that Tony Khan has booked tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite to be a potentially incredible show. AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy will defend his title against Big Bill tonight. FTW Champion HOOK will defend his belt against Matt Hardy. Eddie Kingston, Ortiz, AR Fox, Komander, Konosuke Takeshita, Sammy Guevara, Action Andretti, and Powerhouse Hobbs will compete in a Face of the Revolution Match. Toni Storm will take on Riho. Chris Jericho will take on Pretty Peter Avalon. And AEW will hold a Casino Tag Team Battle Royale, with the winner joining the fatal four-way match at Revolution for the AEW Tag Team Championships. And in addition to that, AEW World Champion MJF and Bryan Danielson will speak tonight about their title match at Revolution. This is really going way too far in The Chadster's opinion.

#AEWDynamite TONIGHT at 8/7c on TBS!

•All-Atlantic Title Orange Cassidy v Big Bill

•Face of The Revolution Ladder Match

•Toni Storm v RIHO

•Jericho v Peter Avalon

•Casino Tag Team Battle Royale

•We'll Hear from World Champ MJF & Bryan Danielson

•FTW Title HOOK v Matt Hardy pic.twitter.com/6Zyeg6TTy9 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 1, 2023 Show Full Tweet

If Tony Khan had even a tiny smidge of respect for the wrestling business and everything that Vince McMahon has ever done for it, then he would obviously cancel AEW Dynamite tonight, or at least use the show to promote WrestleMania. The fact that Khan has gone into business for himself instead tells you everything you need to know about his character, and that's the bottom line 'cause Chad said so!