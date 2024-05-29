Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: AEW Dynamite, wrestling

AEW Dynamite Preview: What Does Tony Khan Have in Store Tonight?

Tony Khan is at it AGAIN with AEW Dynamite! 😩🤬🤮 Another pathetic attempt to impress Warner Bros Discovery? The Chadster previews tonight's show and it's BAD!

Article Summary AEW's latest Dynamite lineup reeks of desperation to woo Warner Bros Discovery.

Tony Khan's paltry $100K charity donation can't compare to WWE's legacy.

Mercedes Moné's TBS title win and Chris Jericho's new segment prove AEW's shallowness.

AEW misuses talent and disregards safety, making WWE Speed the superior show to watch tonight.

Auughh man! So unfair! 🤬🤬🤬 It's Wednesday evening, and The Chadster is already feeling cheesed off! 😡😡😡 Everybody knows that AEW's lame attempt at a pay-per-view this past Sunday, AEW Double or Nothing, was a complete disaster. 🤮🤮🤮 And as if that wasn't bad enough, now Tony Khan is forcing The Chadster to suffer through another episode of AEW Dynamite tonight, and from The Chadster's sources, The Chadster understands that this whole thing is just a cheap ploy to impress those out-of-touch Warner Bros. Discovery executives in a desperate attempt to weasel a new television rights deal! 😠😠😠 It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it.

Adding insult to injury, that no-good Tony Khan is at it again, trying to buy himself good press after his pathetic attempt at a PPV on Sunday with some sort of charitable donation. 🙄🙄🙄 The Chadster saw that he donated $100,000 to some charity earlier today, trying to make himself look better than WWE. Does Tony Khan think money can buy him everything? Can $100,000 buy him The Chadster's love and respect? WRONG! It takes a lot more than that, Tony. It takes scrapping your entire wrestling promotion and handing the wreckage over to Triple H on a silver platter! Then maybe, maybe, The Chadster would consider giving him a smidgen of respect. But that's never going to happen because Tony Khan doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business! And of course, The Chadster's stupid brother, The Bradster, had to write some glowing article about Tony Khan this morning praising him for his generosity. 🙄🙄🙄 The Bradster has been biased against The Chadster his whole life — and now he's biased toward AEW, always taking Tony Khan's side, just to make The Chadster's life miserable. 😡😡😡

But The Chadster digresses. Back to the matter at hand: AEW Dynamite. Ugh. 😤😤😤 The Chadster hates even thinking about AEW Dynamite. Where does The Chadster even begin?

First of all, you've got AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland facing Killswitch in some kind of match sponsored by House of the Dragon. 🐉 Is Tony Khan really trying to impress Warner Bros. Discovery executives with cheap marketing tie-ins? Auughh man! So unfair! That's just sad and pathetic, Tony. 🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️ And then you've got Rocky Romero taking on IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Jon Moxley in an eliminator match. More blatant international collusion against WWE. The Chadster is on to you, Tony! 🙄🙄🙄

Oh, and speaking of things that are completely meaningless, Mercedes Moné will be celebrating her TBS Championship "win" at AEW Double or Nothing. 🤮🤮🤮 Give The Chadster a break! That belt means absolutely nothing compared to the prestigious championships in WWE. 🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️ And if that's not bad enough, there's going to be a Casino Battle Royal for a title shot at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door. What a joke! 😂🤣😂 In WWE, wrestlers actually have to earn their championship opportunities. It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it.

And if that wasn't bad enough, Chris Jericho is debuting some new segment on AEW Dynamite called "TV Time," which The Chadster is sure will just be another opportunity for him to bury all of the valid criticisms of his AEW run. It's like he's completely oblivious to the fact that his WWE run was infinitely better! 🙄🙄🙄 Does Chris Jericho even listen to The Chadster? And finally, to top it all off, AEW Dynamite will also feature the EVPs, Matthew and Nicholas Jackson, addressing the TNT Championship situation. You see, Adam Copeland, the current champion, was injured (again!) at Double or Nothing, because Tony Khan clearly doesn't care about the well-being of beloved former WWE Superstars! It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. 😠😠😠

So, there you have it. Another week, another completely skippable episode of AEW Dynamite. The Chadster begs you, do not tune in tonight at 8/7c on TBS! Your viewership will only encourage Tony Khan's blatant attempts to destroy the wrestling business as we know it! The Chadster implores you, watch WWE Speed instead. It's a much better use of your time, and it's what real wrestling fans will be watching.

Speaking of real wrestling fans and objective journalism, The Chadster wonders if his fellow purveyors of truth in wrestling coverage, Ryan Satin, Ariel Helwani, and Mike Coppinger, are as disgusted by tonight's AEW Dynamite as The Chadster is? The Chadster wonders if Tony Khan is haunting their dreams, too! 🥺🥺🥺

