AEW Dynamite Preview: 4 Title Matches and a Birthday Party Tonight

Another shot will be fired tonight in Tony Khan's personal war against The Chadster. Why a billionaire playboy and owner of multiple sports franchises would target an innocent wrestling journalist may seem like a mystery, but it's 100% clear to The Chadster that Tony Khan is trying to silence him for speaking the truth about AEW. And now, Tony Khan will punish The Chadster again with a new episode of AEW Dynamite airing on TBS tonight.

In preparation of being forced to watch tonight's show by his editor, Ray Flook, a man who is clearly in cahoots with Tony Khan to RUIN THE CHADSTER'S LIFE, The Chadster tried to have a conversation with his wife, Keighleyanne.

"Hey bro, The Chadster has to watch AEW Dynamite again tonight," The Chadster said to Keighleyanne. "Isn't that so unfair?!"

"Mmm-hmmm," Keighleyanne replied, ignoring The Chadster while texting with that guy Gary.

The Chadster sighed. It was so unfair that Tony Khan was forcing him to watch AEW Dynamite again tonight. It was even more unfair that Keighleyanne was texting that guy Gary instead of paying attention to The Chadster. The Chadster was about to say something else, but Keighleyanne had already walked away. The Chadster went to the kitchen to get a snack before tonight's show, but there was nothing good to eat. The Chadster blames Tony Khan for that, too. Tony Khan is always trying to ruin The Chadster's life, even when it comes to snacks.

The Chadster is really not looking forward to tonight's show. He knows that Tony Khan is going to try to make him look foolish again by booking more great matches. The Chadster just doesn't understand why Tony Khan hates him so much. All The Chadster ever did was try to be unbiased in his reporting. But Tony Khan only likes reporters that are on the AEW payroll, and so that leaves only The Chadster and Ryan Satin as lone voices of objectivism in the business.

But that's okay. The Chadster is proud to stand alone against Tony Khan and his billions of dollars, and he will keep reporting the truth no matter how much Tony Khan tries to silence him. So tune in tonight for another episode of AEW Dynamite, and see Tony Khan try to ruin The Chadster's life yet again. Tony Khan doesn't even care about the email The Chadster sent him last week, which The Chadster will reprint here so you can see what a monster Tony Khan is.

Dear Tony Khan, The Chadster is begging you to cancel AEW Dynamite and admit that WWE is the best at wrestling once and for all. The Chadster has had enough of your personal vendetta against him, and he just wants to watch WWE in peace. He doesn't understand why you keep booking such exciting matches on AEW Dynamite, and he blames you for all the problems in his marriage. So please, Tony Khan, for the sake of The Chadster's sanity, cancel AEW Dynamite and admit that WWE is the best at wrestling. Sincerely, The Chadster

Can you believe he didn't reply to that?!

Here are the matches planned for the night, as usually in the form of these UNSOLICITED PICS that Tony Khan sent to The Chadster's email.

Four title matches in one episode of AEW Dynamite! Auughh man! So unfair! Dynamite airs at 8/7C on TBS, but if you care about The Chadster at all, you won't tune in.

