AEW Dynamite Results and Why They Ruined The Chadster's Holidays

The Chadster considers himself to be a pretty reasonable guy. Considering everything that Tony Khan has done to The Chadster, it is very charitable of The Chadster to cover AEW in the objective and unbiased manner he does. That's why The Chadster is just so tired of seeing Tony Khan sink to new lows in his quest to RUIN THE CHADSTER'S LIFE. And yet, Tony Khan continues to find new ways to do so, and he did it again with this week's episode of AEW Dynamite.

AEW Dynamite Results

Chris Jericho, flanked by Sammy Guevara and Daniel Garcia, had a promo battle with Ricky Starks in which Starks coined the word JAShole to describe Jericho and his teammates in the JAS. Starks challenged Jericho to a match on January 4th, and when Jake Hager tried to jump starks, Action Andretti made the save.The Chadster feels this segment showed too much personality.

The Elite beat Death Triangle in a hardcore match that, in The Chadster's opinion, featured way too much violence. The Elite got beat down after the match, but it was nothing compared to the pummeling of The Chadster's spirit from watching AEW Dynamite.

Bryan Danielson cut a promo on MJF but somehow it ended in a feud with All Ego Ethan Page in an entertaining segment that had no business happening on Dynamite and only served to show the incredible lengths Tony Khan will go to just to persecute The Chadster. Danielson also mentioned HBK in the promo, which is totally unfair because HBK is a WWE star and Danielson is sullying his name by mentioning him on AEW Dynamite, even if Dynamite was in San Antonio this week.

Samoa Joe cut a promo on Wardlow framed as a cute holiday video. The Chadster feels AEW gets a little too creative with these kinds of things, showing that Tony Khan doesn't understand the first thing about the wrestling businsess.

Hook beat Exodus Prime in a squash match, but The Firm beat down Jungle Boy backstage. The Chadster is glad that happened, and he can only hope it happens to Hook too. The Chadster believes Jungle Boy and Hook are part of some kind of mind control experiment by Tony Khan because whenever they are on-screen, it's the only time The Chadster's wife Keighleyanne stops texting with that guy Gary and instead pays attention to the screen. Tony Khan is clearly manipulating her just to get to The Chadster.

Jon Moxley beat Darius Martin in a totally unnecessary match. Why does AEW have so much wrestling on its shows? AEW Dynamite has a severe lack of recaps of things that happened earlier in the night, which is another reason The Chadster finds the show to be just so disrespectful to WWE.

The Gunns beat FTR in a surprise ending that really cheesed The Chadster off. Wrestling is meant to be safe and predictable, and these kinds of surprises really take away from the sport.

In one bright spot, Rick Ross dropped an f-bomb during a confrontation between Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland that also saw Strickland unveil his new stable. The Chadster hopes TBS fines Tony Khan a billion dollars and he finally has to close up AEW for good.

In a very unfair main event, Jamie Hayter retained the AEW Women's World Championship against Hikaru Shida. When Britt Baker and Rebel attacked after the match, Toni Storm and Saraya made the save. The Chadster was absolutely disgusted by this point in the night, so he was grateful the show was over.

Now, The Chadster has to try to get back into the holiday spirit before this weekend, but how is The Chadster supposed to that when the Holiday Bash will continue from AEW Dynamite into AEW Rampage on Friday. Tony Khan is clearly planning some kind of a war on Christmas, and The Chadster is sick and tired of it. The Chadster is going to be so upset from that, he will hardly be able to concentrate on spending time with his family over the weekend. Tony Khan has gone too far with this selfish stunt, and The Chadster will not stand for any of it, and that's the bottom line 'cause Chad said so!

