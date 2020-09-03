AEW Dynamite Returns to Top 10 and Tops 900,000 Viewers

Airing on a night with no wrestling competition from NXT, but with heavy competition from the NBA, AEW Dynamite nonetheless managed to see a big increase in both viewership and demo rating for Wednesday night's episode this week.

A Good Night for AEW Dynamite for the All Out Go-Home Show

For their return to Wednesday Nights, according to Showbuzz Daily, AEW Dynamite drew 928,000 viewers, up from last week's Thursday night airing that drew 813,000 viewers, which was still pretty good for a Thursday night. AEW found itself back in the top 10, ranked #8, after falling to 11th place last week. AEW Dynamite scored a .36 rating in the 18-49 demographic, which was up from a .29 last week.

All in all, the numbers look good for AEW heading into the All Out PPV on Saturday. Lots of people saw the go-home show, and that could be reflected in PPV buy numbers. The numbers also show that moving days for the last few weeks didn't really hurt AEW's viewership, as their fans seem to be loyal enough to follow them around to different nights and then tune back in when they return to Wednesday.

The Bottom Line 'Cause Chad Said So

Okay, now that the dust has settled and we can see just how well both NXT and Dynamite can perform if they aren't directly competing with each other, The Chadster thinks it may be time to call off this wrestling war and just put Dynamite and NXT on their own nights. We can call the whole thing a tie and forget about this whole competition thing. Both shows are good. And both do well. Who's to say whether one really has "higher numbers" than the other one. A silly chart? Where do those numbers even come from? AEW Dynamite, I raise a cold can of White Claw seltzer in your honor!