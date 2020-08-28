How Does AEW Keep Getting These Ratings on Different Days?!

As a fan of WWE who bases his identity and personal happiness on the success of the company, The Chadster doesn't have a lot of allies out there in the world of wrestling journalism. It's pretty much just me and Ryan Satin out here shilling for our bae. Sometimes, I feel like the whole world is against me. And in the case of the ratings for AEW Dynamite, that may well be the case.

Once again, AEW aired on a completely different night, and yet more or less its entire audience seems to have followed. Last night's episode of AEW Dynamite, which aired on a Thursday instead of the usual Wednesday, nonetheless drew 813,000 total viewers and a rating in the key 18-49 demo of .29.

That was enough to rank AEW Dynamite 11th place for the night, with 8 of the top 10 spots taken up by either CNN or Fox News covering the Republican National Convention. Thankfully, there's some small pleasure I can take in knowing that the ratings were absolutely dominated by a WWE Hall-of-Famer, but even so, I was hoping that AEW would see a big drop in ratings airing on a Thursday. Instead, their fans proved to be loyal, maybe even as loyal as Ryan Satin and I are toward WWE. Frankly, it's infuriating.

Making matters worse, next week, AEW Dynamite will return to its regular Wednesday night timeslot while NXT will air on a Tuesday. If AEW does even better on Wednesday without NXT against it, I may just quit writing about wrestling for good!

What? No! Stop cheering! You know what, The Chadster is never gonna give up hope, because like Ryan Satin, I hope that one day WWE will notice how nice I am to them and give me a job pretending to deliver news on one of their shows.