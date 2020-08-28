How Does AEW Keep Getting These Ratings on Different Days?!

As a fan of WWE who bases his identity and personal happiness on the success of the company, The Chadster doesn't have a lot of allies out there in the world of wrestling journalism. It's pretty much just me and Ryan Satin out here shilling for our bae. Sometimes, I feel like the whole world is against me. And in the case of the ratings for AEW Dynamite, that may well be the case.

Chris Jericho is how AEW is feeling after Dynamite did well in the ratings two weeks in a row on different nights.
Once again, AEW aired on a completely different night, and yet more or less its entire audience seems to have followed. Last night's episode of AEW Dynamite, which aired on a Thursday instead of the usual Wednesday, nonetheless drew 813,000 total viewers and a rating in the key 18-49 demo of .29.

That was enough to rank AEW Dynamite 11th place for the night, with 8 of the top 10 spots taken up by either CNN or Fox News covering the Republican National Convention. Thankfully, there's some small pleasure I can take in knowing that the ratings were absolutely dominated by a WWE Hall-of-Famer, but even so, I was hoping that AEW would see a big drop in ratings airing on a Thursday. Instead, their fans proved to be loyal, maybe even as loyal as Ryan Satin and I are toward WWE. Frankly, it's infuriating.

Chad, on the other hand, is feeling very Hangman Adam Page.
Making matters worse, next week, AEW Dynamite will return to its regular Wednesday night timeslot while NXT will air on a Tuesday. If AEW does even better on Wednesday without NXT against it, I may just quit writing about wrestling for good!

What? No! Stop cheering! You know what, The Chadster is never gonna give up hope, because like Ryan Satin, I hope that one day WWE will notice how nice I am to them and give me a job pretending to deliver news on one of their shows.

