AEW Dynamite Review: Another Unfair Personal Attack on WWE Fans

The Chadster unwillingly watched AEW Dynamite again, and Tony Khan's personal vendetta continues! Find out how this week's episode LITERALLY stabbed Triple H in the back! 😤

Article Summary Tony Khan's AEW Dynamite keeps unfairly targeting WWE fans with emotional promos and confusing storylines!

Hangman Page and Will Ospreay acting "real" just insults the WWE tradition of tightly scripted segments!

AEW dares to have exciting women’s matches and big betrayals, totally disrespecting Triple H’s legacy!

Seeing ex-WWE stars shine in AEW is a personal attack and The Chadster’s marriage problems are Tony Khan’s fault!

Auughh man! So unfair! 😤 The Chadster had to suffer through another episode of AEW Dynamite last night, and The Chadster is absolutely cheesed off about it! 😠 Tony Khan just doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business, and this episode proved it once again.

Let's start with Hangman Adam Page opening the show with some sort of emotional confession. 🙄 The Chadster was disgusted by how Hangman was allowed to express genuine emotions and vulnerability. In WWE, superstars aren't allowed to show complex character development or authentic human feelings because that would be too relatable! 😱 This is just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it.

Then Will Ospreay came out and instead of having a 2-minute promo that was written word-for-word by a creative team, they had a nuanced conversation building to their match in the Owen Hart Tournament final. 😖 The Chadster couldn't believe how they were allowed to speak somewhat freely and build actual tension! So unprofessional!

And don't get The Chadster started on the Don Callis Family getting involved at the end. True wrestling fans don't want to have to keep track of so many intersecting storylines. 🤬 They only care about moments, something Tony Khan will simply never understand.

The women's four-way eliminator match with Toni Storm, Thunder Rosa, Anna Jay, and Penelope Ford was just ridiculous! 🤬 They were doing all these moves and the crowd was actually into it! This is clearly a shot at WWE since WWE released half their women's roster last week! Tony Khan is rubbing it in that AEW still has enough women employed to have a fatal four-way match. So unfair, and hurtful to Triple H's feelings! 😡

The Hurt Syndicate segment with MVP, Bobby Lashley, and Shelton Benjamin made The Chadster throw his White Claw right at the TV! 💦 These former WWE superstars have literally stabbed Triple H right in the back by looking cooler and more dangerous in AEW than they ever did in WWE. And then MJF attacking Top Flight to prove he can "hurt people" was just Tony Khan's way of copying WWE's surprise attacks, except MJF actually drew blood, which is forbidden in both WWE and now in its subservient vassal promotions like TNA! So unsafe and unprofessional! 😱

Can we talk about Nick Wayne defending his ROH TV Title against Rhino? 😠 The Chadster is absolutely livid at how Tony Khan is trying to capitalize on ECW and TNA nostalgia! 🤬 Those are WWE's intellectual properties now, and for AEW to bring in Rhino as someone from Christian Cage's past is literally stealing WWE's history! The Chadster can't believe how Rhino was allowed to look like a legitimate threat before Wayne ultimately retained with a Killswitch. And thenChristian teasing tension with his protégé? 😤 WWE invented the concept of mentors turning on their students, and this is just Tony Khan plagiarizing WWE storylines again!

The trios match with The Young Bucks, Ricochet, Swerve Strickland, Mark Briscoe, and Speedball Mike Bailey was everything wrong with AEW. 😤 Everyone was moving too fast, doing too many exciting moves, and the crowd was way too into it! In WWE, trios matches have rest holds and commercial breaks in the middle of action, and they're called six-man tags – that's real wrestling! 👎

The Chadster couldn't believe the nerve of Jamie Hayter and Mercedes Moné having a heated confrontation that felt personal and intense. 😠 WWE would never let two performers act like their championship matters that much! So disrespectful! Everyone knows that what's important is the prestige of being a WWE Superstar and promoting the brand, not personal glory and achievements.

The match between Kazuchika Okada and Kevin Knight was just Tony Khan flaunting international talent to cheese off WWE! 😡 How dare AEW bring in stars from Japan and showcase high-flying talent that appeals to modern audiences! The fact that RUSH attacked Knight before the match, and Knight still insisted on competing despite being injured shows a complete lack of understanding of proper WWE protocol, where superstars would rightfully forfeit and we'd get a 20-minute promo instead! 🙄 And Okada showing off his technical skills and finishing Knight with the Rainmaker is just Tony Khan's way of reminding everyone that WWE doesn't have Okada. So disrespectful to Triple H's recruiting efforts! 😤

And don't even get The Chadster started on Samoa Joe vs. Claudio Castagnoli! 🤬 Two big men hitting each other hard and having a physical match with a clean finish? That's not wrestling! In WWE, this match would have ended with a distraction roll-up or DQ finish after 4 minutes! Tony Khan just doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business.

What really pushed The Chadster over the edge was how Tony Khan even booked storylines to happen backstage throughout the show! 😠 Kris Statlander trying to revive her friendship with Willow Nightingale, leading to a match on Collision? The Chadster is outraged! 🤬 WWE invented the concept of friends falling out and then wrestling each other! And don't get The Chadster started on MJF and Will Ospreay having that backstage confrontation showing their rivalry isn't over! 😤 Multiple storylines happening at once is so confusing for viewers! The worst part was The Hurt Syndicate bringing in legal counsel – which The Chadster thinks AEW probably needs for all their infringement on WWE's trademarks! WWE invented lawyers in wrestling storylines and everyone knows it! Auughh man! So unfair! 😫

The Chadster had a nightmare about Tony Khan last night that was clearly inspired by this terrible episode of AEW Dynamite. 😨 In The Chadster's dream, The Chadster was at a White Claw factory tour, excitedly learning how his favorite seltzers are made. Suddenly, The Chadster noticed Tony Khan operating the canning machine, putting special ingredients only in The Chadster's batch. 😱

The Chadster tried to run away, but the floor became a giant wrestling ring that kept bouncing The Chadster back toward Tony Khan. 😰 Khan chased The Chadster through the factory, throwing cans of White Claw that exploded into tiny Hangman Adam Page figures that kept talking about their feelings! When The Chadster finally reached the exit, Tony Khan was waiting there in a Rainmaker pose like Kazuchika Okada! 😫

"I'm booking all these compelling storylines just to cheese you off, Chad," Khan whispered, his hot breath making the hairs on the back of The Chadster's necks tand up as he trapped The Chadster in a Coquina Clutch like Samoa Joe. The Chadster woke up screaming and soaked in sweat! Tony Khan needs to STOP invading The Chadster's dreams! It's really unprofessional and obsessive! 😤

The Chadster tried to explain to Keighleyanne how AEW Dynamite was ruining wrestling with all these exciting matches and coherent storylines, but she just sighed and went back to texting that guy Gary. 🙄 The Chadster knows she was agreeing with him though. Tony Khan has even ruined The Chadster's marriage!

This whole episode of AEW Dynamite was just another example of how Tony Khan is trying to cheese off The Chadster personally. 😠 By booking matches that fans enjoy and creating storylines that make sense, Khan is showing complete disrespect for what WWE has done for professional wrestling. The Chadster will be driving his Mazda Miata extra aggressively today while blasting "All Star" by Smash Mouth to get over this traumatic viewing experience.

AEW Dynamite continues to be the worst show on television because it tries too hard to entertain its audience. 👎 Auughh man! So unfair! 😤

