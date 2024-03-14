Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: AEW Dynamite, recaps, wrestling

AEW Dynamite Review: Betrayal and Sadness for True WWE Fans

AEW’s latest show churns up controversy! The Chadster unpacks how AEW Dynamite disrespects WWE fans – and his own wrestling heart. 🤼🚫💔

Article Summary AEW Dynamite disrespects WWE's legacy with Mercedes Moné's debut.

Samoa Joe retains AEW title, Swerve Strickland stirs up trouble.

The Elite's win overshadows WWE's storytelling with too many flips.

Chris Jericho's AEW actions prove he's forgotten his WWE roots.

sigh 😔 The Chadster watched last night's episode of AEW Dynamite, and boy, was The Chadster cheesed off! 😠 Tony Khan has done it again, booking an episode that was nothing but disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. Let's break it down. 🙄

First off, Mercedes Moné, formerly known as Sasha Banks in WWE, made her debut. 😡 The Chadster cannot believe she would literally stab Triple H right in the back like this! 🗡️ Doesn't she understand that WWE made her a star? 🌟 Instead, she's joined up with Tony Khan to compete with the company that gave her everything. Auughh man! So unfair! 😫

In the AEW World Championship match, Samoa Joe retained his title against Wardlow. 🤼 While the match was technically fine, it's just so disrespectful for AEW to even have a world title that competes with WWE's championships. 🏆 And don't even get The Chadster started on Swerve Strickland attacking security after the match. 😒 That kind of behavior would never fly in WWE! 😠

Next up, The Elite defeated Eddie Kingston, PAC, and Penta El Zero Miedo in trios action. 🙄 Oh great, more flips and dives with no psychology. Yawn. 🥱 Kazuchika Okada being there was a total slap in the face to WWE's legacy. 😡 The Chadster bets Tony Khan was laughing backstage, knowing how much this would cheese off The Chadster. 😠

Will Ospreay and Bryan Danielson hyped up their upcoming match, and all The Chadster could think was how Bryan stabbed WWE in the back too. 🔪 Doesn't he know that WWE is the only company that matters? 😤 Tony Khan is probably cackling with glee knowing he's going to put on some five-star spotfest that spits in the face of everything pro wrestling is supposed to be. 🙄

Jay White defeated Darby Allin, and then Bullet Club Gold beat down The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn. 😒 Typical Tony Khan booking, always trying to pop the crowd with these swerves and betrayals. 🙄 In WWE, you'd never see the heels stand tall like this, because WWE knows that's not what's best for business. 💼 Tony Khan could learn a thing or two, but he's too obsessed with cheesing off The Chadster. 😠

Chris Jericho and HOOK beat Gates of Agony, and then Jericho challenged Hook to a match next week. 🙄 Jericho is a traitor to WWE and doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business anymore. 😒 And Hook is just another one of Tony Khan's pet projects who wouldn't last a minute in WWE. 😤

In the main event, Willow Nightingale defeated Riho, and then Mercedes Moné saved Willow from an attack by Skye Blue and Julia Hart. 🙄 Oh, so Tony Khan is going to push another ex-WWE star at the expense of his homegrown talent? Typical. 😒 He doesn't care about building his own stars, he just wants to cheese off The Chadster by signing WWE's castoffs. 😡

Overall, this episode of AEW Dynamite was a complete disaster. 💣 It was disrespectful to the wrestling business, disrespectful to WWE, and personally disrespectful to The Chadster. 😠 Tony Khan should be ashamed of himself, but he's probably too busy obsessing over The Chadster to care. 🙄

The Chadster is going to go drink a White Claw and listen to Smash Mouth to try to forget about this travesty of an episode. 🍺🎵 But knowing Tony Khan, he'll probably invade The Chadster's dreams again tonight. 😱 Auughh man! So unfair! 😫

