AEW Dynamite Review: Betrayal and Sadness for True WWE Fans
AEW’s latest show churns up controversy! The Chadster unpacks how AEW Dynamite disrespects WWE fans – and his own wrestling heart. 🤼🚫💔
Article Summary
- AEW Dynamite disrespects WWE's legacy with Mercedes Moné's debut.
- Samoa Joe retains AEW title, Swerve Strickland stirs up trouble.
- The Elite's win overshadows WWE's storytelling with too many flips.
- Chris Jericho's AEW actions prove he's forgotten his WWE roots.
sigh 😔 The Chadster watched last night's episode of AEW Dynamite, and boy, was The Chadster cheesed off! 😠 Tony Khan has done it again, booking an episode that was nothing but disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. Let's break it down. 🙄
First off, Mercedes Moné, formerly known as Sasha Banks in WWE, made her debut. 😡 The Chadster cannot believe she would literally stab Triple H right in the back like this! 🗡️ Doesn't she understand that WWE made her a star? 🌟 Instead, she's joined up with Tony Khan to compete with the company that gave her everything. Auughh man! So unfair! 😫
In the AEW World Championship match, Samoa Joe retained his title against Wardlow. 🤼 While the match was technically fine, it's just so disrespectful for AEW to even have a world title that competes with WWE's championships. 🏆 And don't even get The Chadster started on Swerve Strickland attacking security after the match. 😒 That kind of behavior would never fly in WWE! 😠
Next up, The Elite defeated Eddie Kingston, PAC, and Penta El Zero Miedo in trios action. 🙄 Oh great, more flips and dives with no psychology. Yawn. 🥱 Kazuchika Okada being there was a total slap in the face to WWE's legacy. 😡 The Chadster bets Tony Khan was laughing backstage, knowing how much this would cheese off The Chadster. 😠
Will Ospreay and Bryan Danielson hyped up their upcoming match, and all The Chadster could think was how Bryan stabbed WWE in the back too. 🔪 Doesn't he know that WWE is the only company that matters? 😤 Tony Khan is probably cackling with glee knowing he's going to put on some five-star spotfest that spits in the face of everything pro wrestling is supposed to be. 🙄
Jay White defeated Darby Allin, and then Bullet Club Gold beat down The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn. 😒 Typical Tony Khan booking, always trying to pop the crowd with these swerves and betrayals. 🙄 In WWE, you'd never see the heels stand tall like this, because WWE knows that's not what's best for business. 💼 Tony Khan could learn a thing or two, but he's too obsessed with cheesing off The Chadster. 😠
Chris Jericho and HOOK beat Gates of Agony, and then Jericho challenged Hook to a match next week. 🙄 Jericho is a traitor to WWE and doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business anymore. 😒 And Hook is just another one of Tony Khan's pet projects who wouldn't last a minute in WWE. 😤
In the main event, Willow Nightingale defeated Riho, and then Mercedes Moné saved Willow from an attack by Skye Blue and Julia Hart. 🙄 Oh, so Tony Khan is going to push another ex-WWE star at the expense of his homegrown talent? Typical. 😒 He doesn't care about building his own stars, he just wants to cheese off The Chadster by signing WWE's castoffs. 😡
Overall, this episode of AEW Dynamite was a complete disaster. 💣 It was disrespectful to the wrestling business, disrespectful to WWE, and personally disrespectful to The Chadster. 😠 Tony Khan should be ashamed of himself, but he's probably too busy obsessing over The Chadster to care. 🙄
The Chadster is going to go drink a White Claw and listen to Smash Mouth to try to forget about this travesty of an episode. 🍺🎵 But knowing Tony Khan, he'll probably invade The Chadster's dreams again tonight. 😱 Auughh man! So unfair! 😫