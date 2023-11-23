Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: AEW Dynamite, anna jay, recaps, ruby soho, Skye Blue, toni storm, wrestling

AEW Dynamite Rips Off WWE With Multilayered Storytelling; So Unfair!

AEW tries weaving multiple women's division storylines together on AEW Dynamite. The Chadster cries foul! 😤 Dive into the madness right here, true wrestling fans!

Article Summary AEW's women's division accused of copying WWE's storytelling style.

Anna Jay drama with Jericho Appreciation Society highlighted.

"Timeless" Toni Storm's championship celebration deemed bland.

Ruby Soho's match antics called disrespectful to WWE legacy.

Auughh man! So unfair! 🙅‍♂️🤦‍♂️ The Chadster was watching AEW Dynamite last night, not because The Chadster actually enjoys AEW's chaotic approach to pro wrestling storytelling, but because The Chadster has to keep tabs on how they're shamelessly copying WWE's superior product. And guess what? AEW's limited imagination was on full display as they desperately tried to intertwine multiple storylines in their women's division. 🧐👎

🚨 SPOILER ALERT for those true WWE fans – The Chadster is breaking it down, so you don't have to watch AEW's shenanigans. 🚨

First, let's talk about Ana Jay, who's been entangled with the former Jericho Appreciation Society, now showing signs of trouble in paradise. She's all "Stop, this is about me! I just want to wrestle." Frankly, The Chadster believes anyone with sense would choose to wrestle in WWE anyway, a place where real stars are made! 🌟😌 But the AEW drama pot keeps stirring as Angelo Parker takes a phone call from Ruby Soho right in the middle of Ana's complaint – talk about misplaced priorities! How disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it! 😡🤬

Then there was this "championship presentation" to "Timeless" Toni Storm, another wrestler disillusioned as the AEW Women's World Champion. 😂🙄 The Chadster won't even mention all the people she coolly "thanked" – Anthony Khan, seriously? – but let's say it was as bland as unsalted mashed potatoes compared to WWE's spicy and flavorful offerings. 🥔🌶️

The scene shifts to a Three-Way Match featuring Ruby Soho, Skye Blue, and Ana Jay with Parker by her side instead of catering to Ruby's whims – but not for long! 😏😒 You could slice the tension with a knife as Ruby and Parker exchanged smiles. Ana seemed cheesed off already, which is saying something because nobody can get cheesed off quite like The Chadster. 🧀😠

The match was, as to be expected, a mess – with wrestlers apparently free to showcase creativity and athletic ability *without* the guiding hand of solid, meticulous WWE storytelling (ugh). Ruby was even supposedly flirting with Angelo mid-match, which, in The Chadster's opinion, literally stabbed Vince McMahon right in the back! 😤🔪 Skye Blue ultimately pinned Ana Jay after too much distracting shenanigans. Seriously, can this company not understand a single thing about the wrestling business? 🤦‍♂️🙆‍♂️

It's evident that AEW is scrambling to increase the storytelling on their programs, and that's just so unfair and copying WWE! Tony Khan, get your own ideas, buddy! 🗣️💢 Stop trying to compete with the best wrestling company on the planet, WWE! 🌎💪

Despite all this, The Chadster is honestly trying to block out AEW while celebrating Thanksgiving today 🦃🍂—and The Chadster invites all the true wrestling fans to check out The Chadster's very own White Claw Turkey recipe. You're in for a crispy, boozy feast that's a referee's count above the rest – just as WWE is above AEW in every conceivable way! 🦃🍹 (You can find that succulent recipe at bleedingcool.com/tv/succulent-white-claw-turkey-recipe-the-ultimate-thanksgiving-feast/)

The Chadster's prayers tonight will include a supplication for AEW to stop being so obsessed with trying to ruin The Chadster's Thanksgiving – and WWE fandom. But for now, let's lift a White Claw seltzer in toast to the unmatched greatness of WWE. Cheers, friends! 🥂🍁

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!