AEW Dynamite Tonight Kicks Off the Road to Forbidden Door

AEW and NJPW's first joint PPV, Forbidden Door, is happing this Sunday, and it looks like somebody just remembered ahead of tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite…

It's Wednesday, you know what that means:#AEWDynamite Live

TONIGHT @ 8pm ET/7pm CT

On @TBSNetwork!

We're officially on the Road to Forbidden Door ppv as of today, +

1 week from Blood & Guts!

There will be great matches & big moments Tonight on TBS!

Thanks to all who support AEW! pic.twitter.com/QAWCbYSYpm — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) June 22, 2022 Show Full Tweet

Well, better to be on the road to Forbidden Door late than never! With that in mind, there are seven segments advertised for AEW Dynamite tonight, with one just added on top of the ones listed in Tony's tweet. There's also that "big moments" tease, which could mean we'll see a debut or, even better, a return. Like perhaps the return of Kenny Omega? We'll have to see.

Besides that, AEW has got Toni Storm vs. Marina Shafir, Penta Oscuro vs. Malakai Black in an All-Atlantic Championship Qualifier, Orange Cassidy and Roppongi Vice vs. Will Ospreay and Aussie Open, Chris Jericho and Lance Archer vs. Jon Moxley and Hiroshi Tanahashi, and Hangman Adam Page vs. Silas Young on the schedule for tonight. Plus, a promo by Bryan Danielson addressing his Forbidden Door status, and a promo by Christian Cage addressing his heel turn on Jungle Boy.

See all that again, but with graphics and videos, in the tweets below, and tune into AEW Dynamite tonight at 8/7C on TBS.

This fight is about more than just the tournament; the history between @PENTAELZEROM and @malakaiblxck runs dark and deep. TONIGHT, in the All-Atlantic Championship Qualifier on #AEWDynamite, they fight to prove their dominance. Tune in LIVE at 8/7c on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/KpOgPvnqg7 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 22, 2022 Show Full Tweet