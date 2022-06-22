AEW Dynamite Tonight Kicks Off the Road to Forbidden Door
AEW and NJPW's first joint PPV, Forbidden Door, is happing this Sunday, and it looks like somebody just remembered ahead of tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite…
Well, better to be on the road to Forbidden Door late than never! With that in mind, there are seven segments advertised for AEW Dynamite tonight, with one just added on top of the ones listed in Tony's tweet. There's also that "big moments" tease, which could mean we'll see a debut or, even better, a return. Like perhaps the return of Kenny Omega? We'll have to see.
Besides that, AEW has got Toni Storm vs. Marina Shafir, Penta Oscuro vs. Malakai Black in an All-Atlantic Championship Qualifier, Orange Cassidy and Roppongi Vice vs. Will Ospreay and Aussie Open, Chris Jericho and Lance Archer vs. Jon Moxley and Hiroshi Tanahashi, and Hangman Adam Page vs. Silas Young on the schedule for tonight. Plus, a promo by Bryan Danielson addressing his Forbidden Door status, and a promo by Christian Cage addressing his heel turn on Jungle Boy.
See all that again, but with graphics and videos, in the tweets below, and tune into AEW Dynamite tonight at 8/7C on TBS.