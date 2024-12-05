Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: AEW Dynamite, recaps, wrestling

AEW Dynamite Unbiased Review: Why Can't This Be More Like WWE?

The Chadster unleashes his unbiased fury on AEW Dynamite! 😡 Tony Khan's latest attempt to cheese off true wrestling fans has The Chadster seeing red. 🚫 Find out why!

Article Summary AEW Dynamite's Continental Classic opening had blatant cheating, unlike WWE's fair play tradition.

The excess violence in HOOK vs. Nick Wayne appeals to a niche audience, ignoring WWE's style.

AEW relies on ex-WWE stars, showing lack of originality and true competition against WWE.

Swerve Strickland vs. Max Caster ridicules wrestling with rapper involvement, unlike WWE's standards.

The Chadster is so cheesed off right now! 😡😡😡 Last night's episode of AEW Dynamite was just another example of how Tony Khan is trying to RUIN THE CHADSTER'S LIFE! Auughh man! So unfair! 😫

The show started with a Continental Classic match between Shelton Benjamin and Kyle Fletcher. The Chadster couldn't believe his eyes when Fletcher cheated to win! 😤 It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. WWE would never allow such blatant cheating to go unpunished, but Tony Khan doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business.

Then, HOOK came out and challenged Nick Wayne, but of course, it turned into a beatdown. 🙄 The Chadster doesn't understand why AEW always has to resort to violence. It's like they're trying to appeal to the lowest common denominator of wrestling fans, which is so unfair to WWE, who have the rightful claim on them.

The Dynamite Dozen Battle Royale was next, and The Chadster couldn't believe how many no-name wrestlers were involved. 😒 Adam Cole and Kyle O'Reilly winning just shows how AEW is still relying on ex-WWE talent to carry their product. It's like everyone involved literally stabbed Triple H right in the back.

Swerve Strickland vs. Max Caster was a joke of a match. 🤦‍♂️ The Chadster doesn't understand why AEW insists on having rappers wrestle. It's just not what wrestling is supposed to be about.

The Jay White vs. PAC match was another example of AEW's disrespect for the wrestling business. 😠 All that interference and chaos? It's like they're trying to make WWE look bad by comparison, which is so unfair.

And don't even get The Chadster started on the match between Anna Jay and Penelope Ford. 🙅‍♂️ The Chadster couldn't help but notice how short it was compared to the men's matches. It's like Tony Khan doesn't even care about women's wrestling, unlike WWE, where the two-minute women's matches actually mean something!

The main event between Brody King and Claudio Castagnoli was just another example of AEW trying to cheese off The Chadster. 😤 Why does Tony Khan insist on booking these hard-hitting matches? It's like he's purposely trying to make WWE's style look inferior.

The worst part is, all of this AEW Dynamite nonsense is affecting The Chadster's personal life. 😔 Last night, The Chadster had another nightmare about Tony Khan. In the dream, The Chadster was driving his Mazda Miata through a spooky forest when suddenly, Tony Khan appeared in the rearview mirror! 😱 He was wearing a referee shirt and holding a White Claw, cackling maniacally. The Chadster tried to speed away, but the car turned into a wrestling ring, and Tony Khan started counting a pinfall on The Chadster. The Chadster woke up in a cold sweat, wondering why Tony Khan is so obsessed with him.

After the nightmare, The Chadster tried to tell Keighleyanne about it, but she just rolled her eyes and went back to texting that guy Gary. 🙄 The Chadster is pretty sure she agrees with him about how terrible AEW Dynamite is, even if she doesn't say it out loud.

The Chadster just wishes Tony Khan would stop booking AEW Dynamite like this. It's clear that he's doing it all just to cheese off The Chadster. 😤 Why can't AEW just follow WWE's lead and book proper wrestling shows? As Eric Bischoff said on his latest podcast, "AEW needs to stop trying to reinvent the wheel and just copy what works in WWE. It's the only way they'll ever be successful." The Chadster couldn't agree more with this unbiased and objective analysis.

In conclusion, this episode of AEW Dynamite was just another example of how Tony Khan is trying to destroy everything good about professional wrestling. 😡 The Chadster can only hope that one day, Tony Khan will realize the error of his ways and start booking shows that don't cheese off true wrestling fans like The Chadster. Until then, The Chadster will continue to be the voice of reason in a world gone mad with AEW fever. 🎤🎸

It's really exciting to go online and see how much fans enjoyed tonight's Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite. Thank you all who watch AEW! I'm glad that so many of you enjoyed tonight's show!

It should be a great weekend including C2 Friday AEWRampage + Saturday #AEWCollision on TNT! — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) December 5, 2024 Show Full Tweet

