AEW Dynamite: Why You Shouldn't Watch Sting's TBS Farewell

Tony Khan is making a big deal about Sting's retirement 🙄! True wrestling fans know Sting already retired where it counts. Don't tune into AEW Dynamite tonight!

Auughh man! So unfair! The Chadster hears how tonight\'s episode of AEW Dynamite is being hyped up as Sting's last appearance on the show before his final match at AEW Revolution this weekend. 🙄 Can The Chadster remind everyone that Sting already retired once in the proper and dignified WWE-ring? Now, he's pulling a double-betrayal by un-retiring and then retiring AGAIN in AEW, stealing all the attention away from the prestigious road to WrestleMania. It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. 😡😩

But oh, the treachery doesn't stop there! 🚫 Tonight, the Blackpool Combat Club faces Eddie Kingston and FTR. 🤼‍♂️ The Chadster can't help but think Kingston is just riding the coattails of former WWE greatness, thinking he can hang with a ring full of former WWE stars. 🤦‍♂️ Eddie Kingston never graced a WWE ring, and he's out there pretending he's on the same level! It's basically a mockery of everything WWE stands for, and The Chadster is sure Triple H feels every second of it. It's literally like they've taken the WWE blueprint and are parading it around to taunt Triple H and all the true wrestling fans out there. Just another way to poke at the beehive of wrestling tradition! 🐝😤 Literally, why can't AEW come up with their own stars instead of leeching off WWE's legacy? 🚫✨

Don't even get The Chadster started on Chris Jericho facing Atlantis Jr. in what they're calling a generational legacy match. More like generational and international collusion to bully WWE, if The Chadster may say so! 🤬🤼 It's clear as day—AEW is pressing all the gimmick buttons to try and outshine WWE's global outreach. And it's just not cool. 😤

On the women's wrestling front, Kris Statlander is set to grapple with Skye Blue. To be honest, The Chadster would rather re-watch classic WWE Women's Championship matches than whatever AEW is planning to serve up. 😒 WWE's women's division sets the gold standard, and AEW's attempts are about as enjoyable as a flat White Claw, which, mind you, The Chadster does not appreciate(though even flat White Claw is better than any other drink). 🍹🚫

Now, news of Will Ospreay becoming official AEW talent has been floating around like a bad smell. 🐟 He's promising to outdo everything he's already achieved, but The Chadster can only roll his eyes. 🙄 Does Ospreay not understand that all this flash and flair are nothing compared to WWE's time-tested storytelling? Of course, he doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business. 🤦‍♂️

And what's this? Hangman Page is going to yammer on about whether he's fit to compete in the AEW Championship triple threat at AEW Revolution? 🤒 The Chadster bets AEW will flip an injury concern into a storyline because that's what they do—make a mockery of serious issues. Not cool, AEW, not cool at all! 😒😤

The Chadster is just so dang cheesed off with all of this! AEW, Tony Khan, hear The Chadster loud and clear: you don't respect the traditions that the wrestling business stands for. Guys like Ryan Satin, Ariel Helwani, and Mike Coppinger, members of The Chadster's Unbiased Journalism Club, surely understand the torment Tony Khan inflicts on those of us committed to objective journalism. What an obsession you have, Tony Khan, to cheese The Chadster off this badly! 😵🚗

In summary, The Chadster will NOT be tuning in to AEW Dynamite tonight at 8 pm ET/7 pm CT for any reason whatsoever, and neither should any true fan of professional wrestling. Keep your eyes to WWE, the one true North Star of the ring. And if anyone needs The Chadster, he'll be cruising in his Mazda Miata blasting "All Star" by Smash Mouth because The Chadster could use some real entertainment. "Somebody once told me the world is gonna roll me" – they must have been talking about Tony Khan. 😎🎶🚗 #WWE4Life #WWEOverAEW #ChadstersMiata

And by the way, The Chadster would truly appreciate it if Keighleyanne could stop texting that guy Gary just long enough to agree with The Chadster. It's what's best for business! 💔📱

