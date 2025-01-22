Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: AEW Dynasty, wrestling

AEW Dynasty Invades Philly, More Spring Dates Announced

El Presidente reports from his luxury bunker on AEW's explosive spring schedule, including their Philadelphia PPV debut!

Article Summary AEW makes its dramatic PPV debut in Philadelphia at the Liacouras Center on April 6.

Wrestling fans in Oakland, Vegas, and Omaha will experience AEW's spring revolution.

AEW Dynamite brings the action to St. Paul, Milwaukee, and Peoria this March and April.

El Presidente critiques AEW's ticket distribution, urging a more socialist system.

GREETINGS COMRADES! It is I, your El Presidente, reporting to you live from my solid gold luxury bunker beneath my presidential palace, where I am currently hiding from CIA agents disguised as door-to-door encyclopedia salesmen! I have most exciting news about our beloved All Elite Wrestling's spring schedule for 2025! Just yesterday, while sharing a lovely cup of cocaine-laced coffee with my dear friend Kim Jong-Un (he simply adores professional wrestling, though he insists on calling it "capitalist ballet"), I received word that AEW is expanding their revolutionary presence across the United States!

Most importantly, comrades, Tony Khan's wrestling empire will make its pay-per-view debut in the city of brotherly love – Philadelphia! AEW Dynasty will emanate from the Liacouras Center on April 6, and let me tell you, this brings back memories of the time I attempted to purchase the Liberty Bell for my private collection. The CIA was most uncooperative about that initiative.

But that is not all, my friends! The spring schedule is packed tighter than my personal prison during a political uprising! AEW Collision will grace the Oakland Arena on March 1, bringing professional wrestling to the Bay Area masses. This reminds me of the time Fidel and I attempted to start our own wrestling promotion in Cuba – "Communist Championship Wrestling." Sadly, it failed when all our wrestlers demanded equal victories.

The schedule also includes a magnificent stop at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas on March 15. I once owned a casino in Las Vegas myself, until the gaming commission discovered my dealers were trained KGB agents. Such bureaucracy!

For our comrades in the midwest, AEW will visit the glorious people's republic of Omaha, Nebraska on March 19 for both Dynamite and a special taping of Collision. The Twin Cities will experience the revolution when Dynamite arrives at Roy Wilkins Auditorium in St. Paul on March 26. Milwaukee's working class will rise up for AEW Collision on March 29, and the proletariat of Peoria, Illinois will witness both shows on April 2.

Following the Philadelphia pay-per-view, our comrades in Baltimore will host Dynamite on April 9 at the Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena. I actually tried to purchase Baltimore's Inner Harbor once – another failed negotiation with the American government. They are so particular about their ports!

For those seeking to attend these revolutionary events, tickets for AEW Dynasty will go on sale Monday, February 3 at 10 a.m. ET. As always, the bourgeoisie AEW Insider members will have access to pre-sale opportunities – though I must say, such preferential treatment seems rather counter-revolutionary. Perhaps I will have a word with Comrade Khan about implementing a more socialist ticket distribution system.

And now, comrades, I must bid you farewell, as my intelligence officers inform me that the CIA agents have begun throwing their encyclopedias at my palace windows. Until next time, remember: professional wrestling, like political power, belongs in the hands of the people! This has been your El Presidente, reporting for Bleeding Cool! Viva la lucha libre!

