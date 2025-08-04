Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: AEW Full Gear, wrestling

AEW Full Gear Returns to Newark This November; Tickets on Sale 8/25

Comrades! Your El Presidente reports AEW Full Gear returns to Newark's Prudential Center on Nov 22! Join me in celebrating this glorious wrestling revolution!

Greetings, comrades! It is I, your El Presidente, reporting to you live from the legendary underground wrestling arena beneath Fidel Castro's secret cigar humidor in Havana, where I am currently engaged in a triple threat match against two CIA operatives who tried to infiltrate my weekly poker game with Kim Jong-un and Nicolas Maduro!

But enough about my typical Monday evening activities, comrades. I have news that will make your capitalist hearts pump with the fury of a thousand socialist revolutions! All Elite Wrestling has just announced that AEW Full Gear will return to the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on Saturday, November 22, 2025!

As that capitalist swine Tony Khan himself declared in his glorious proclamation: "We are thrilled to return to Prudential Center for AEW Full Gear on Saturday, November 22. AEW is having a fantastic 2025 and based on the history of great support from the fans at Prudential Center for this event in 2022 and 2024, I believe this year's AEW Full Gear will once again be one of the biggest and most exciting events of the year."

Ah, Tony Khan! A true comrade of the people, bringing wrestling to the masses like I bring free healthcare to my citizens (when the CIA isn't trying to poison our water supply with their mind-control fluoride, that is). I remember when Tony and I shared a bottle of my finest rum while discussing the proper way to execute a Canadian Destroyer. He told me the secret is in the rotation, but I told him the secret is in overthrowing the bourgeoisie!

Speaking of Newark, comrades, did you know that my good friend Muammar Gaddafi once tried to pitch a tent in Newark during a UN visit? True story! He called me from his satellite phone, crying, "El Presidente, they won't let me camp in Central Park!" I told him, "Muammar, my brother, forget Manhattan – Newark is where the real revolutionary action happens!" And now, with AEW Full Gear returning to the Prudential Center, I have been proven correct once again! It's just too bad Muammy isn't here to see it.

The tickets for this glorious event will go on sale Monday, August 25 at 10 AM ET via Ticketmaster.com and AEWTix.com. Mark your calendars, comrades! I have already instructed my Minister of Wrestling Affairs to purchase the entire upper deck so we can distribute tickets to the proletariat. After all, what good is a people's revolution if the people cannot witness Orange Cassidy's leisurely kicks or MJF's villainous antics?

For those seeking early access to presale opportunities, you can register to become an AEW Insider by visiting allelitewrestling.com/aew-insider. I myself am already an AEW Insider, though the CIA keeps trying to hack my account. Just last week, they changed my password to "DemocracyRules123," but jokes on them – I changed it back to "VivaLaRevolucion69!" Don't tell anybody.

This news comes at a perfect time, as I was just discussing with my dear friend Kim Jong-un how American wrestling has evolved since the days when Hulk Hogan leg-dropped communism itself at WrestleMania. "El Presidente," Kim said while we watched old Monday Night Wars episodes on his illegal satellite connection, "AEW represents the future of wrestling, much like how my haircut represents the future of fashion!" I couldn't argue with that logic, comrades.

The Prudential Center has proven itself a worthy venue for such revolutionary entertainment. Unlike the time the CIA tried to book me for a "special appearance" at Guantanamo Bay (they said it was for a wrestling show, but I wasn't born yesterday), Newark actually delivers on its promises of spectacular wrestling action.

I must now return to my match, as one of the CIA operatives just attempted a sunset flip while the other tried to steal my championship belt made entirely of seized American drone parts. But mark my words, comrades – November 22, 2025, will be a date that lives in wrestling infamy! AEW Full Gear shall rise like the glorious sun over our socialist paradise!

Until next time, this is El Presidente, reminding you that in wrestling, as in revolution, the people always win! Viva la lucha! Viva AEW! And viva la Full Gear!

