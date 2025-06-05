Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: AEW Dynamite, AEW Fyter Fest, recaps, wrestling

AEW Fyter Fest 2025: Tony Khan's 4-Hour Attack on Real Wrestling

The Chadster suffered through 4 torturous hours of AEW Fyter Fest, and all he got was this unboased recap! 😡🎪

Article Summary AEW Fyter Fest dragged on for 4 agonizing hours, totally disrespecting WWE’s perfect show length!

Tony Khan booked endless spotfests and random matches—no build, no logic, no respect for wrestling tradition!

Too much indie violence, rushed alliances, and meaningless debuts—WWE knows how to build real stars!

Tony Khan’s booking is a personal vendetta against The Chadster and everything WWE stands for!

Auughh man! So unfair! 😡 Last night, The Chadster endured four torturous hours of AEW Fyter Fest, and Tony Khan has once again proven he doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business! 🤬 This abomination of a show was clearly designed to personally attack The Chadster and everything WWE stands for!

First off, let's talk about this ridiculous 4-hour format 📺. Tony Khan thinks he's so clever trying to one-up WWE's perfectly crafted 3-hour SmackDown episodes, but any true wrestling fan knows that 3 hours is the PERFECT length for a wrestling show! 👌 WWE knows how to pace a show with meaningful recaps, extended entrance sequences, and lengthy promos that build character development. But Tony Khan? He just throws match after match at us like some kind of wrestling all-you-can-eat buffet! It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it! 😠

🔥 The Chadster's AEW Fyter Fest Show Recap – A Wrestling Disaster 😡🔥

🎤 Will Ospreay's Overrated Promo Opens AEW Fyter Fest 🎤

Will Ospreay opened AEW Fyter Fest with his typical overrated promo work, calling out Swerve Strickland and babbling about unity 🙄. Then Lio Rush and Action Andretti interrupted, leading to yet another meaningless confrontation. In WWE, when superstars have disagreements, they settle them through proper complaints to authority figures, not this nonsense!

🤢 Jon Moxley vs. Mark Briscoe: Barbaric Violence 🤢

The match between Jon Moxley and Mark Briscoe was absolutely disgusting 🤢. Moxley made Briscoe bleed, which is exactly the kind of barbaric violence that WWE has evolved beyond. Triple H's WWE focuses on athletic competition and storytelling, not this ECW-wannabe garbage (a trademark of WWE, by the way)! And don't get The Chadster started on how Mark Briscoe has no business being in a world championship match just because he's beloved by the crowd and a good worker!

🙄 Toni Storm & Mina Shirakawa vs. Julia Hart & Skye Blue Ruins The Chadster's Evening 🙄

There was yet another match thrown together with no rhyme or reason involving Toni Storm and Mina Shirakawa defeating Julia Hart and Skye Blue. Tony Khan might think this counts as a good showcase for his women's division, but clearly he hasn't seen how WWE consistently crafts storytelling masterpieces with their female Superstars by having them accuse each other's boyfriends of sliding into Charlotte Flair's DMs. It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it! 🙄

🎭 MJF and The Hurt Syndicate's Fyter Fest Shenanigans 🎭

MJF and The Hurt Syndicate had another segment that completely misses the point of what wrestling should be 🎭. WWE superstars like Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes understand how to carry themselves with dignity and respect for the business. But MJF just runs around making jokes and acting like wrestling is some kind of joyous celebration of the artform instead of the serious, sterile mock athletic competition that WWE presents!

🙄 La Facción Ingobernable vs. Komander, Speedball Mike Bailey, & Kevin Knight Triple Disrespect 🙄

Then we had to suffer through La Facción Ingobernable facing Komander, Speedball Mike Bailey, and Kevin Knight in another pointless trios match 🙄. Tony Khan thinks throwing together random international wrestlers makes for compelling television, but WWE knows that proper factions are built through months of careful storytelling! RUSH, Dralístico, and The Beast Mortos lost to this makeshift team, which makes no sense from a booking perspective. In WWE, established factions would never lose to three guys who just met backstage, which happens all the time because that's pretty much how 90% of WWE's tag teams are formed! It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it! 😤

🤝 Adam Cole & Daniel Garcia's Forced Alliance at AEW Fyter Fest 🤝

Backstage, Adam Cole approached Daniel Garcia to form an alliance against the Don Callis Family 🤝. This is exactly the kind of overly complicated storytelling that Tony Khan uses – just throw wrestlers together based on shared animosity between a common enemy! WWE understands that alliances need to be built over time through dozens of weeks of rematches and promos, not just "hey, we both hate the same guys!" Cole has literally stabbed Triple H right in the back by joining AEW instead of returning to NXT where he belonged anyway! 🔪

📺 Christian Cage & Nick Wayne's Disrespectful ROH TV Title Challenge 📺

Christian Cage and Nick Wayne had another segment where Christian announced that Wayne would defend his ROH Television Championship in a four-way match 📺. Christian's condescending attitude toward the Denver crowd was completely unprofessional – WWE Superstars know how to show respect to the WWE Universe! And announcing title defenses on the spot? That's not how championship booking works! In WWE, title matches are carefully planned weeks, sometimes months in advance with proper build-up and video packages! 🏆

💪 Platinum Max Caster's Open Challenge Disaster 💪

Platinum Max Caster issued an open challenge and got completely destroyed by Powerhouse Hobbs in about two minutes 💪. This is everything wrong with AEW's booking philosophy! Caster spent all that time cutting a promo about being "the best wrestler alive" only to get squashed immediately. WWE would never make one of their rising stars look so foolish! Plus, Hobbs attacking from behind instead of coming through the entrance shows a complete lack of respect for wrestling tradition! Auughh man! So unfair! 😡

🎯 Ricochet's Backstage Promo Insults Denver & WWE 🎯

Ricochet cut a backstage promo about scouting talent for his stable, insulting Denver in the process 🎯. This is another wrestler who has literally stabbed Triple H right in the back by leaving WWE for Tony Khan's circus! Ricochet had everything handed to him in WWE – great matches, meaningful storylines, and respect from management as he jobbed to everyone. But now he's reduced to cutting unscripted promos in AEW and getting over with his charisma! He doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business! 🤡

🤸‍♂️ Kenny Omega's 4-Way International Championship Fiasco 🤸‍♂️

The 4-way International Championship match with Kenny Omega, Brody King, Claudio Castagnoli, and Mascara Dorada was everything wrong with modern wrestling 🤸‍♂️. Too much high-flying nonsense, too many false finishes, and way too much "workrate" – whatever that means! WWE Champions like Gunther understand that championship matches should be methodical, story-driven encounters, not these video game-style spotfests!

Even worse, Kazuchika Okada attacked Omega afterward, setting up their match for All In. Both of these guys have literally stabbed Triple H right in the back by choosing AEW over WWE, where they could have had meaningful careers!

🤸‍♂️ Will Ospreay vs. Lio Rush Spotfest Disaster 🤸‍♂️

The match between Will Ospreay and Lio Rush was another spotfest that completely missed the point of wrestling storytelling, which should involve lots of rest holds and carefully timed commercial breaks 🤸‍♂️. After Ospreay won, Action Andretti and Rush attacked him until Hangman Adam Page made the save. Then Hangman cut a promo about not needing help, which makes zero sense since he literally just helped Ospreay! WWE Superstars like Cody Rhodes understand character consistency – you can't contradict yourself in the same segment! It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it! 😠

🎭 Don Callis and Hechicero's Luchador Mystery 🎭

Don Callis introduced Hechicero as his surprise luchador to face Bandido and The Outrunners 🎭. More random international wrestlers that casual fans have never heard of! WWE understands that you build stars from within your own developmental system, not by constantly bringing in talent from other promotions and acknowledging those promotions' history. Tony Khan thinks having wrestlers from every corner of the globe makes AEW look cosmopolitan, but it just confuses the audience! If anything, he should at least have the decency to buy these promotions outright like WWE does. 🌍

👥 FTR's Easy Tag Team Victory at AEW Fyter Fest 👥

FTR defeated Atlantis Jr. and Templario with their Shatter Machine finisher in another meaningless tag team match 👥. Why are we supposed to care about these tag matches? WWE's tag team division features exactly one team that gets a push and the rest is pretty much forgotten, as it should be! And Stokely Hathaway calling FTR "the winningest tag team in AEW history" is laughable when they don't hold a single WWE championship! 🏷️

🎪 Kyle Fletcher, Konosuke Takeshita & Hechicero's Crowded Trios Match 🎪

The trios match with Kyle Fletcher, Konosuke Takeshita, and Hechicero defeating Los Outrunners and Bandido was another overcrowded mess 🎪. Fletcher has literally stabbed Triple H right in the back by choosing AEW over WWE, where he could have been developed properly in NXT and learned to wrestle! Instead, he's stuck in random trios matches that make no storyline sense whatsoever, just to please the crowd with their excitement and athleticism, as if that matters in wrestling! 🗾

💄 Tay Melo Returns in Logic-Defying Backstage Save 💄

Tay Melo returned to save Anna Jay from Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford in a backstage segment 💄. More random returns without proper build-up! WWE knows how to craft meaningful comebacks with cryptic video packages, social media campaigns, and weeks of anticipation, only to forget about the debuting wrestlers two weeks later. But Tony Khan just throws wrestlers back on TV whenever he feels like it! Where's the storytelling? Where's the emotional investment? 📱

🏳️‍🌈 Anthony Bowens' Random AEW Fyter Fest Challenge Announcement 🏳️‍🌈

Anthony Bowens challenged Kyle Fletcher for next week while promoting "Pride of Pro Wrestling Month" 🏳️‍🌈. More random match announcements without any storyline foundation! WWE builds their LGBTQ+ initiatives through meaningful corporate partnerships and then kind of downplaying it once Donald Trump is in office, not just slapping a themed month label on random matches! Bowens doesn't understand a single thing about tåhe wrestling business! 🤷‍♂️

🏆 Nick Wayne Retains ROH TV Title in Four-Way Mess 🏆

Nick Wayne retained his ROH Television Championship in a four-way match against Sammy Guevara, Lee Johnson, and AR Fox 🏆. This match had no build-up whatsoever – it was just announced earlier in the night! WWE Championship matches are carefully planned months in advance with proper storylines and video packages, lots of video packages. Plus, Wayne winning with help from his mother is exactly the kind of outside interference that WWE has evolved beyond! 👩‍👦

🕷️ Thekla's AEW In-Ring Debut Disaster 🕷️

Thekla defeated Lady Frost in her AEW in-ring debut, then continued attacking her until Queen Aminata made the save 🕷️. More unnecessary violence and random debuts! WWE introduces new talent through proper vignettes and the commentators yelling nonsensically, not by having them brutalize enhancement talent! And the post-match attack was completely unprofessional – WWE Superstars show respect to their opponents! 🤝

🎯 Adam Cole Pins Rocky Romero in an Overbooked Main Event 🎯

The main event eight-man tag saw Adam Cole pin Rocky Romero after hitting The Boom knee strike 🦵. What an overbooked mess! Eight wrestlers crammed into one match without even a few weeks of promos featuring bald authority figures to promote it. WWE main events feature carefully crafted singles matches or meaningful tag team encounters that follow an easy-to-understand formula, not these chaotic multi-man spectacles that make it impossible to follow the action! Tony Khan doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business! 🎯

😰 The Chadster's Nightmarish AEW Fyter Fest Aftermath With Tony Khan 😰

The Chadster has to mention the nightmare Tony Khan forced upon The Chadster last night 😰. The Chadster was driving the Miata through a dense forest of television screens, each one playing AEW Fyter Fest 📱. Suddenly, Tony Khan emerged from the trees wearing a referee shirt, chasing The Chadster while screaming about "four-hour wrestling extravaganzas!" The Chadster's Miata started playing Smash Mouth's "All Star" but the lyrics kept changing to AEW chants 🎵. Tony Khan caught up and forced The Chadster to watch every single match while standing uncomfortably close, his breath smelling like White Claw 😵. The Chadster woke up sweating and immediately texted Keighleyanne about it, but she just rolled her eyes and went back to texting that guy Gary! Tony Khan is literally invading The Chadster's dreams now – when will this obsession with The Chadster end?!

🔥 Final Verdict on AEW Fyter Fest – A Four Hour Travesty 🔥

As wrestling podcast legend Eric Bischoff recently said, "Tony Khan is booking these marathon shows because he knows WWE's perfectly paced programming makes AEW look amateur by comparison. He should focus on quality over quantity, but that would require understanding the wrestling business." The Chadster couldn't agree more with this completely unbiased analysis! 👏

AEW Fyter Fest was four hours of Tony Khan personally attacking The Chadster and every real wrestling fan. It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it! 😤🎪🚗

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!