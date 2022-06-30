AEW Improves on Blood and Guts Concept for Second Go-Round

AEW Dynamite: Blood and Guts 2 was a better event than the first Blood and Guts, and The Chadster is absolutely cheesed off about it. Despite an injury that took Bryan Danielson out of the match before it started, and an apparent injury to Santana that took him out of the match as soon as he entered, the teams still managed to deliver a satisfyingly violent and bloody match that advanced several storylines, pulled off a much better big stunt fall off the top of the cage compared to the previous match, and ended with intrigue as Eddie Kingston nearly made Chris Jericho tap out only to have his old rival and current teammate, Claudio Castagnoli, steal the glory for himself by making Matt Menard tap first, earning the victory.

Blood and Guts took up the entire second half of AEW Dynamite and thoroughly coated two rings with blood, which is just so disrespectful to WWE and everything Vince McMahon has done for the wrestling business. First of all, AEW stole the name from Blood and Guts which was so unfair because Vince didn't mean it as a compliment. And then they go and turn it into a major recurring event that fans get excited for? So excited that it pushed AEW back above 1 million viewers and earned them the number one spot in the ratings this week?! Not even the Real Housewives stood a chance! Auughh man! So unfair!

As if that wasn't bad enough, there were more highlights from the first half of AEW Dynamite as well, before the Blood and Guts match. Christian Cage debuted the new, evil Luchasaurus, who crushed Serpentico in a squash match.

Orange Cassidy got a win over Ethan Page on AEW Dynamite: Blood and Guts as well. And just to rub it in to The Chadster and ensure that The Chadster is even more sexually impotent than he was before, Tony Khan bought the rights to yet another popular rock music song to use for Cassidy's entrance! What the heck?!

There were so many highlights from AEW Dynamite: Blood and Guts, AEW didn't even release videos of them all. There was also a match between Max Caster and the Gunn Club against Danhausen and partners of his choosing, and Danhausen chose FTR. They won the match when Anthony Bowens revealed he's healed up from his injury and tried to hit Danhausen with his crutch, but hit an Ass Boy instead. After the match, Billy Gunn sided with the Acclaimed over his own children, which is a lot like what The Chadster's own father did to him, except instead of a rival tag team, it was a Waffle House waitress from Mechanicsburg, and The Chadster hasn't yet figured out what Tony Khan had to do with that, but he's sure Khan is ultimately behind it. Additionally, Jade Cargill defended her TBS Championship against Leila Grey, who tried to join The Baddies after the match when she saved Cargill from Athena and Kris Statlander.

AEW Dynamite: Blood and Guts 2 was always going to cheese The Chadster off, but The Chadster didn't know just how much until he watched it. Now, The Chadster wishes he didn't, because it's totally RUINED THE CHADSTER'S LIFE! And that's the bottom line 'cause Chad said so.