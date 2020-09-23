AEW Late Night Dynamite Makes Top Ten in Cable Ratings

AEW aired a special episode of Dynamite last night following the NBA game between the Lakers and Nuggets. Dubbed Late Night Dynamite, the show featured just three matches and was intended as a sort of advertisement for today's proper episode, hoping to draw in some potential new fans from the NBA game. But in a Tuesday Night shocker, Late Night Dynamite actually made the top ten cable shows for the night.

AEW Late Night Dynamite Does Alright

It wasn't regular Dynamite numbers that AEW pulled in on Tuesday… but they were close to NXT numbers. Late Night Dynamite drew 585,000 viewers at 12:45 AM, along with a .26 in the 18-49 demographic, according to Showbuzz Daily. That was enough to earn the show the #8 spot amongst all cable shows for the night.

The basketball game and the following episode of Inside the NBA that aired prior to Dynamite took the top two spots in the ratings. More NBA, Fox News, and some reality television rounded out the top ten.

The Bottom Line 'Cause Chad Said So

I have to say, The Chadster is pretty damn annoyed that AEW can seemingly throw on an episode of Dynamite at any time on any night and remaining competitive with my beloved NXT. What is it about this company that inspires so much loyalty in their fans? I was asking my wife, Keighleyanne, this very same thing when I heard the news about the ratings, but she didn't know either, which is why she pretended I wasn't even talking. I can tell she's just as fed up with the whole ratings situation by the disgusted sigh she let out. Ah well. Maybe tonight will be the night that NXT finally walks away with the win.