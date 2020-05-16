AEW News: Dark Lineup, More Casino Ladder Match Participants

As we head into the final week before Double or Nothing, AEW has announced the lineup for this week's episode of AEW Dark. Like last week, it will be a double episode of Dark with nine episodes announced! Yes, they're all set to be squash matches, but hey, that just adds to the show's old school charm.

Here's the full lineup of matches for AEW Dark: Dani Jordan will take on Hikaru Shida ahead of Shida's Double or Nothing match for the Women's Championship. Clutch Adams will take on QT Marshall. Jason Cade will job to jobber to the stars Marko Stunt. Jimmy Havoc and Kip Sapian, with Penelope Ford in their corner, will tune up against Musa and Lee Jonson. Rey Fenix will fight Shawn Dean to shake off that ring rust. Japanese Death Match Legend Luther will face Jon Cruz. Private Party will take on Ryan Rembrandt and Mike Reed. Sammy Guevara will face Alan Angels. And finally, Darby Allin will take on Serpentico.

In other AEW news, the Casino Ladder Match at Double or Nothing is further taking shape. Seven participants have been announced so far, including Darby Allin, Colt Cabana, Orange Cassidy, Rey Fenix, Scorpio Sky, Kip Sabian, and Frankie Kazarian. That means the card for Double or Nothing now includes Jon Moxley vs. Brodie Lee for the AEW Championship, Shida vs. Nyla Rose for the AEW Women's Championship, Cody Rhodes vs. Lance Archer for the TNT Championship, the Stadium Stampede match, the ladder match, MJF vs. Jungle Boy, Britt Baker vs. Kris Statlander, and Private Party vs. the Best Friends. Double or Nothing takes place on May 23rd on PPV, and we've still got the go-home episode of Dynamite on Wednesday, which will be a live show, so the card might end up even more stacked by then.