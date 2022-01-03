AEW Plus Gets Two-Dollar Price Hike for 2022

Starting with this week's episode of AEW Dynamite, AEW will begin airing on TBS instead of TNT in the United States. Outside the U.S., as always, AEW's weekly programming can be viewed on the FITE app with a subscription to AEW Plus. But international viewers (or U.S. viewers with a VPN who don't like commercials) will need to pay an extra $2 per month starting January 8th, according to an email sent out by Fite. AEW Plus will now cost $6.99 USD per month for access to past and future episodes of AEW Dynamite and AEW Rampage, as well as the new upcoming TNT specials (beginning with Battle of the Belts on January 8th) and YouTube shows AEW Dark and AEW Dark Elevation. To make up for the price increase, FITE will hand out $2 FITE credits, which can be used on FITE PPVs, which include AEW and Impact Wrestling outside the US, along with many more wrestling and combat sports events.

Below, see the email sent out to AEW Plus subscribers announcing the change.

We hope you've been enjoying your AEW PLUS Subscription on FITE this year. Just to let you know that the price of your subscription will be increasing to $6.99 from 8th January 2022. Since AEW opened its doors to FITE in 2019 – SO much has changed. We thought 4 marquee events per year was amazing, but then came AEW PLUS – the home of AEW Dynamite. This year alone, AEW have packed AEW PLUS with exclusive new content like AEW Rampage, TNT Specials, AEW Dark and AEW Elevation. In 2022, as an AEW Plus subscriber, you will continue to get ALL of the above, plus, exclusive AEW merch special offers, gain access to one previous pay-per-view event from each year and, for AEW Plus Subscribers only, watch Battle of the Belts on Jan 8th. But there's more: we will also add a $2 FITE credit for each month you subscribe to AEW Plus. Collect these FITE credits to use on future FITE pay-per-view events. You don't need to do anything with your AEW PLUS subscription, the price increase will kick in automatically from 8th January 2022. AEW PLUS will also be available to purchase for an annual fee of $69.99. This offer is available for a limited time only, so bag this deal quickly before 31st January 2022. Thanks for being an AEW fan on FITE!