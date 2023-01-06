AEW Rampage and Battle of the Belts Preview: Tony Khan's Victory Lap In WWE's darkest hour, The Chadster must preview not one but two AEW shows: AEW Rampage and Battle of the Belts! It's just so unfair!

It's been a difficult day for The Chadster, and that's before The Chadster even gave thought to tonight's episodes of AEW Rampage and Battle of the Belts. The Chadster has been struggling to reconcile the fact that Vince McMahon, the man who created pro wrestling as we know it and did so much for the business, is back in power in WWE. But this moment is tainted, not only by the scandal that led to his retirement in the first place, but by the fact that the company that will probably benefit the most from McMahon's return to WWE is The Chadster's hated AEW! Now all those wrestlers who wanted to work for Triple H will be interested in working for Tony Khan again, utterly RUINING THE CHADSTER'S LIFE! Auughh man! So unfair!

And Tony Khan has been gloating about this all day. Just look at this tweet, flaunting the fact that AEW looks like an attractive place to work thanks to Vince McMahon's WWE takeover:

Everyone at work is being so nice to me these past 24 hours!

I wonder why… It must be belated holiday spirit. See you tonight on TNT for TWO hours of @AEWonTV live,

Friday Night #AEWRampage + #BattleOfTheBelts, back-to-back LIVE

Starting at 10pm ET/9pm CT

TONIGHT — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) January 6, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Or this week, where Khan gloats about having two wrestling shows, AEW Rampage and Battle of the Belts, on television that are going to compete with WWE and make The Chadster just so mad! What is this guy's problem?!

TONIGHT, coming up soon on TNT: Friday Night #AEWRampage + AEW #BattleOfTheBelts, back-to-back LIVE

Starting at 10pm ET/9pm CT

On @TNTdrama

TONIGHT! Thank you all who watch @AEWonTV! See you tonight on TNT for 2 hours of great live wrestling in Don Owen's old venue in Portland! — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) January 7, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Utterly disgusting! But regardless of Tony Khan's attitude, The Chadster must do his job and provide the unbiased wrestling journalism the readers of Bleeding Cool have come to expect from The Chadster, and so The Chadster must provide a preview of tonight's episode of AEW Rampage, which will be immediately followed by Battle of the Belts.

First, on AEW Rampage, Darby Allin will take on Mike Bennett. Jamie Hayer and Britt Baker will face The Renegades. We'll hear from Preston Vance and The House of Black, who by the way are probably some of the wrestlers who are so unfairly being nice to Tony Khan today. And to top it all off, Top Flight will challenge Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson, two wrestlers who are probably glad they literally stabbed WWE in the back by signing with AEW… right now when WWE would need them the most!

Then, on Battle of the Belts, Orange Cassidy will defend the All-Atlantic Championship against Kip Sabian. Jade Cargill will defend the TBS Championship against Skye Blue. And The Acclaimed will defend the Tag Team Championships against Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal in a rematch from AEW Dynamite. The Chadster is just so upset he could cry!

AEW Rampage starts 1t 10/9C on TNT, and will be directly followed by the 1-hour Battle of the Belts special at 11/10C. The Chadster hopes, however, that you will not tune in, and will instead give WWE your support in their hour of need by watching Smackdown a second time tonight instead, and that's the bottom line 'cause Chad said so!