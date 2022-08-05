AEW Rampage: Jon Moxley vs Mance Warner Headlines Unfair Live Show

AEW is really trying The Chadster's patience this week. Normally, AEW tapes Rampage the same day as Dynamite, but Tony Khan is so greedy and obsessed with RUINING THE CHADSTER'S LIFE he decided to do a live Rampage this week. That's just so disrespectful to WWE in The Chadster's opinion. AEW Rampage should be an afterthought, not something that takes attention away from Smackdown, which was on Fridays first! Auughh man! So unfair! Making things worse, AEW will also film a Battle of the Belts special tonight to air on Saturday.

And AEW Rampage isn't phoning it in this week either. The show will have Jon Moxley in action, facing Mance Warner in yet another example of several wrestling promotions teaming up to bully WWE. The show will also have the in-ring AEW debut of Madison Rayne, another big draw that has no business on a Friday if it isn't happening on Smackdown. And the tag team champions, two traitors to WWE who literally stabbed Vince McMahon and Triple H in the back when they joined AEW just because WWE fired them, Swerve in Our Glory, will fight Tony Nese and Josh Woods.

Here's what AEW's extremely biased website (there's nothing on there about WWE at all, only AEW) has to say about it:

On Wednesday night's edition of Dynamite, fans in Columbus, and those watching around the world, watched as Chris Jericho maintained his AEW Interim World Title at Quake by the Lake next Wednesday when he defeated Wheeler Yuta. In addition, ThunderStorm dropped their tag team bout to Team Britt, The Gunn Club were indeed The Trash Boys after The Acclaimed got finished, and Powerhouse Hobbs made a definitive statement after his betrayal of Ricky Starks last week! Plus Adam Cole and reDRagon attacked The Young Bucks only for Hangman Page to make the save, Christian Cage defeated Matt Hardy just to be ran off by Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus when he tried to assault Hardy afterwards, Ethan Page made his thoughts on the state of AEW heard loud and clear, Jay Lethal topped Orange Cassidy in singles competition, and Eddie Kingston challenged Sammy Guevara to meet him at All Out 2022! That brings us to this Friday night and a LIVE Rampage from the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, MI! Even with a title fight coming on Wednesday, Jon Moxley will be in action against the independent fan favorite known as Mance Warner! Plus Swerve In Our Glory will engaged in a Friday Night Street Fight with "Smart" Mark Sterling's duo of Tony Nese and Josh Woods, and we will also see the in-ring debut of the newest addition to AEW's Women's Division, the highly decorated multi-time Women's champion Madison Rayne!

The full lineup of matches for AEW Rampage tonight can be seen below. The show comes on at 10 Eastern, but if you care about The Chadster at all, you won't watch it.

