AEW Rampage Lineup Insults WWE With Special Saturday Show Tony Khan ruins The Chadster's weekend with a special Saturday AEW Rampage lineup that flagrantly disrespects WWE! 🤬😡

Auughh man! So unfair! 😠 Yesterday was supposed to be a blessed Friday night, giving The Chadster a break from AEW Rampage after enjoying WWE Smackdown for once, since the show was not on last night. But no! Thanks a lot, Tony Khan! You just had to schedule AEW Rampage at a special time on Saturday, meaning The Chadster couldn't just enjoy his Friday knowing what was awaiting him today, and completely ruining the WWE Smackdown experience anyway, not to mention The Chadster's life once again. 🙄 But as everyone knows, The Chadster remains committed to unbiased wrestling journalism, so The Chadster will do his duty and tell you what to expect from tonight's cursed episode of AEW Rampage despite what Tony Khan has done.

Now, onto the matter at hand: the outrageously disrespectful lineup Tony Khan has booked for tonight's AEW Rampage. First off, we've got El Hijo Del Vikingo facing Dralistico for the AAA Mega Championship. 🤨 Not only is this international collusion against WWE, but this match just shows how AEW continues to favor flashy moves and aerial acrobatics over WWE's excellent storytelling. It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. 😒

Then we've got Jon Moxley going up against Christopher Daniels. Ugh! Moxley, a former WWE Superstar, has literally stabbed Vince McMahon right in the back by joining AEW, and now he's facing another wrestling veteran in Daniels, who clearly doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business, siding with Tony Khan. 😤 All to advance the angle of BCC vs. The Elite, which will only serve to manipulate some people into buying Double or Nothing on PPV. Outrageous!

FTR, Jay Lethal & Jeff Jarrett are teaming up against Varsity Athletes & Slim J? Tony Khan seems to be obsessed with bringing in veterans from WWE or other wrestling promotions and trying to show up Vince McMahon with how he uses them, and this match is just another example of that. Then we have Kiera Hogan vs. Julia Hart, and Jade Cargill, the undefeated TBS Champion, speaking up. And to top it off, we'll get a live interaction featuring The Hardy Boyz, HOOK, and Isiah Kassidy. The whole show is just an affront to WWE and what it represents. 🤬

But enough of that. Now, let The Chadster tell you about the terrible nightmare he experienced last night. With Elon Musk's recent acquisition of Twitter and the removal of blue "verified" checkmarks, combined with AEW Rampage anxiety, The Chadster's dreams were particularly turbulent.

In this nightmare, The Chadster lost that precious blue checkmark, and worried followers would have a hard time identifying the real Chad. But it got worse: Tony Khan started impersonating The Chadster on Twitter, spreading slanderous claims like "AEW is not that bad" and "WWE is wrong sometimes." The audacity! 😠 The Chadster hastily went to Twitter HQ in San Francisco, seeking Elon Musk's help, but alas, he was preoccupied with his "malfunctioning spacecraft." Let The Chadster just say, thanks to The Chadster's AEW-induced sexual impotence, The Chadster understand how it feels to not be able to get a rocket up.

Anyway, dejected and desperate, The Chadster soon found himself hounded by a mob of Tony Khans, each wearing sinister Chad McMahon masks. They chased The Chadster around Twitter headquarters, hurling pro-AEW and anti-WWE comments as The Chadster desperately raced down never-ending corridors, panting and sweating. It was unbearable. 😖 Eventually cornered, The Chadster was smothered by the weight of the fake Chad-Tony Khans. Their clammy hands pressed and tangled, overwhelming The Chadster completely… 😳 But suddenly, The Chadster awoke, soaked in sweat, painfully reminded of AEW Rampage airing tonight.

Do The Chadster a favor, Chadmaniacs: don't watch AEW Rampage tonight! You'd only be reinforcing Tony Khan's misguided ambitions. And remember, @RealChadMcMahon is the only official Chadster Twitter account. Anyone claiming to be The Chadster and praising AEW is probably Tony Khan in disguise. 🤔 Tony, stay out of The Chadster's life, and for goodness sake, stop impersonating Chad McMahon! 🚫